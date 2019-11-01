A hearing is scheduled for one of the major road projects intended for next year in Beaver Dam.
The public hearing for the West Burnett Street reconstruction project will be Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Mock-ups of the proposed design and other information will be available for viewing. The hearing will be for residents to learn about the potential tax assessments on the project and ask questions. West Burnett is planned to be reconstructed from York Street to Center Street in 2020.
The project will b[aid for from a mix of funds from the streets, water, wastewater and storm water utility capital improvements accounts. There will be improvements to all street, sewer, water and other infrastructure in the area. The Beaver Dam Common Council accepted a low bid from Ptaschinski Construction for $893,347 earlier this year.
You have free articles remaining.
Property owners may be assessed for some of the work on the roads, ranging from a little under a thousand dollars to a few thousand dollars, according to preliminary estimates for special assessments. Many owners could be charged to replace sanitary laterals and water service due to the condition of the lateral, while most could be charged for driveway aprons and engineering costs.
According to a letter from Utilities Director Rob Minnema to residents, property owners who are required to replace the private portion of the laterals under city ordinance would have the option of doing it with a contractor or doing it as part of the West Burnett Street reconstruction. If done through the street project,, owners would have the option of spreading payments out over a number of years.
Several other road reconstruction projects are in the works, including Roosevelt Drive, South Spring Street and Woodland Drive.
