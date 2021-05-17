Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation marks 30th anniversary

A milestone was reached Wednesday as the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation gave out awards to its 30th class of student recipients.
Recalling the foundation’s beginnings, current BDSF board member Brenda Meyer said Dr. Jim Berry attended the 1991 Beaver Dam High School graduation ceremony and was disappointed only a handful of scholarships were available to students.
Meyer, who worked for Berry as an insurance administrator from 1979-1995, considered him a colleague and friend. She said he came into the office the Monday following graduation and told her, ‘You know, Beaver Dam can do better.’
“So he got together with leaders in the community to form a foundation that would help students afford their dream of going to college,” she said.
Meyer laughingly commented that her 30-year commitment to BDSF began because she was the only one in Berry’s office available to take notes at the first meeting. She said early fundraisers included donkey basketball phone-a-thons and personal contacts. Today the foundation has two fundraisers each year, a golf scramble in September and a solicitation letter addressed to Beaver Dam High School alumni.
In addition to Berry, the original board of directors was made up of Eric Becker, Edwin Benter, Jim Conley Jr., Bill Connors, Dr. Bill Ellis, Dr. Richard Fitzpatrick, Kim Hussli, Edward Jacobs, Dr. John Landdeck, Dr. Joseph Militello, John Murray, Kenneth Quincy, John Ralston, Peter Seippel, Martin Richardson and Dr. Ayaz Samadani.
Wednesday’s annual scholarship award ceremony took place at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam. Founding board member John Ralston provided 30th anniversary remarks at the banquet.
“Jim Berry was an orthopedic surgeon who had the idea of a scholarship foundation and the basic format that we wanted to establish and with the help of the board we did establish. He was more than I can tell you tonight,” Ralston said. “He had a vision to provide financial help to young people as they go from one step in their education process to the next.”
Ralston noted that 10 members of the original board members have passed away since 1991, including Berry. He recognized Duane Foulkes for dedicating 20 years to the board and thanked Meyer and Roxie Miller for planning the banquet.
The keynote address at the banquet was given by BDSF 2001 award winner Alicia Griffith Sether, who’s currently a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Beaver Dam. She told students to not forget where they came from, to get involved in college activities and to follow their dreams.
At the first scholarship banquet in 1992, the foundation awarded six students with scholarships and through the decades the program continued growing. BDSF is a permanently endowed volunteer organization with its funds managed professionally. Each year the total of the awards has increased directly in line with the foundation’s fiscal capacity, allowing 710 to be given out overall.
“We’ve moved from $2,500 four-year college scholarships and $750 two-year technical college scholarships to $10,000 four-year college scholarships and $4,000 two-year technical college scholarships,” said Meyer.
From its inception, the BDSF’s mission has been to provide talented local students with funds to attend a higher education school of their choice. An awards formula was established based on 50% need and 50% merit. Student applications are graded and scored by an out-of-town judge to avoid local bias in determining who receives the awards.
Meyer said she and the current board of directors feel, “Dr. Berry would be proud that what he started many years ago is still helping local students – it’s a tribute to him and our community’s generosity.”
The following 27 students received awards totaling $229,000 this year: Emma Wendt, BDHS Class of 1962 Scholarship; Isabelle Arnold, Beaver Dam Alumni Scholarship; Hannah Budde, Madelyn Connaughty, Grayce Klawitter and Ellen Nampel, Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation Awards; Cora Wendt, Dr. James Berry Memorial; Amy Cournoyer, Patrick Conley Memorial; Weston Fields, Susan Seippel Grow Memorial; Alison Kuehn and Riley Smith, Richard and Phyllis Frederick Memorial; Claudia Loppnow and Abigail Okon, Nelson and Vera Hicks Memorial; Peter Kremsreiter, James and Shirley Lunde Memorial; Lexi Bird, William Randall McKinstry Business Scholarship; Lillian Zahn, Donna Rau Scholarship; Marcos Belleza-Calvo, Ruth F. Short Scholarship; Angelique Vega, Mary Sturm Sustman Scholarship; Lauren Hose and Cassandra Luedtke, Swan Family Scholarship; Aleiah Pillsbury, Elaine Gloudeman Teletzke Scholarship; Jade Pitta, Apache Stanless Equipment Scholarship; Emma Anderson, Burgess Norton Manufacturing Scholarship; Rayna Hiley, Aaron Polensky and Zachary Ramirez, Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation Technical College Award; and Morgan Diels, Swan Family Technical College Award.