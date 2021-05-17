Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation marks 30th anniversary

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday’s annual scholarship award ceremony took place at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam. Founding board member John Ralston provided 30th anniversary remarks at the banquet.

“Jim Berry was an orthopedic surgeon who had the idea of a scholarship foundation and the basic format that we wanted to establish and with the help of the board we did establish. He was more than I can tell you tonight,” Ralston said. “He had a vision to provide financial help to young people as they go from one step in their education process to the next.”

Ralston noted that 10 members of the original board members have passed away since 1991, including Berry. He recognized Duane Foulkes for dedicating 20 years to the board and thanked Meyer and Roxie Miller for planning the banquet.

The keynote address at the banquet was given by BDSF 2001 award winner Alicia Griffith Sether, who’s currently a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Beaver Dam. She told students to not forget where they came from, to get involved in college activities and to follow their dreams.