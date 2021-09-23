Beaver Dam School Board to conduct search for new member

Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education is conducting a district-wide search to fill the vacancy due to board member Tony Klatt’s resignation.

The new board member will serve until the April 2022 spring election. Interested residents must submit a written letter of interest and relevant experience to the Board of Education President Chad Prieve.

The letter may be delivered or mailed to Mary Posthuma at the Educational Service Center, 705 McKinley St. or emailed to posthumam@bdusd.org. The deadline is 4 p.m., Oct. 11.

A special meeting of the Board of Education will be scheduled the week of Nov. 1, to conduct interviews of all candidates. Candidates will receive information regarding the format of the interviews prior to the meeting. Upon board approval on or before Nov. 15, the new board member will take their oath of office and then be seated at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

Those who have comments can contact Mary Posthuma at (920) 885-7300 or posthumam@bdusd.org.