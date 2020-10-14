Beaver Dam School District switches to virtual learning

Beaver Dam Unified School District families were notified today that the district is temporarily moving to online instruction for all grades 4K to 12.
“The purpose of this message is to inform you that due to increasing cases and close contact quarantines in our school and community, as well as the impact this is having on overall district wellness and staffing levels, the following temporary changes to our learning models will be taking place,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in a letter to district families. “These adjustments are intended to both respond to our current situation and also better position ourselves for future sustainability.”
Beaver Dam High School, grades 9 through 12, will move to a virtual schedule through Oct. 21 immediately. Beginning Monday, grades 4K-8 throughout the district and grades 9-12 at the DSLA will also move to virtual instruction through Oct. 21. Beaver Dam Unified School District has two schduled off days on Oct. 22 and 23.
DiStefano said that the dates out of the school facilities will assist with stabilizing staffing levels that have been impacted by community spread and associated quarantines.
As of Friday, 6.7 percent of the staff and students in the district were quarantined while .56 percent tested positive for COVID-19.
Effective Oct. 26, in-person learning will resume for all grades. In grades 6-12, learning will continue in the hybrid model until further notice.
During this adjustment, students currently enrolled in the robust virtual learning model will continue with their schedules as usual, DiStefano said. The administration will continue to review and consider some additional adjustments to the return to school plan that would take effect during the more traditional flu and holiday seasons to allow the district to most effectively support in-person instruction, particularly for grades 4K-5.
“It is our hope that during these times of online learning for all, our entire BDFam makes a concerted effort to make healthy decisions that will contribute positively to the sustainability of in person learning moving forward,” DiStefano said. “The more we all do our part, the more we can sustain the best possible opportunities for our students during these challenging times. We will continue to do our best to honor the wishes of all families and sustain opportunities for in person instruction.”
