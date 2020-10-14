Beaver Dam School District switches to virtual learning

Beaver Dam Unified School District families were notified today that the district is temporarily moving to online instruction for all grades 4K to 12.

“The purpose of this message is to inform you that due to increasing cases and close contact quarantines in our school and community, as well as the impact this is having on overall district wellness and staffing levels, the following temporary changes to our learning models will be taking place,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in a letter to district families. “These adjustments are intended to both respond to our current situation and also better position ourselves for future sustainability.”

Beaver Dam High School, grades 9 through 12, will move to a virtual schedule through Oct. 21 immediately. Beginning Monday, grades 4K-8 throughout the district and grades 9-12 at the DSLA will also move to virtual instruction through Oct. 21. Beaver Dam Unified School District has two schduled off days on Oct. 22 and 23.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DiStefano said that the dates out of the school facilities will assist with stabilizing staffing levels that have been impacted by community spread and associated quarantines.

As of Friday, 6.7 percent of the staff and students in the district were quarantined while .56 percent tested positive for COVID-19.