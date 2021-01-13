 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam School food service receives $15,000 grant
comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam School food service receives $15,000 grant

{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Unified School District food service department, managed by Taher, received $15,000 in grant funding to feed children during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The food service department continues to provide breakfast and lunch to the in-person students daily at all schools. In addition, it also continue to provide breakfast and lunch for the district hybrid and virtual students with a meal pick-up on Wednesdays each week. The meals are also provided to the entire youth community (18 years old and younger) with a meal pick-up on Thursdays each week. The district pick-up times are 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.

“We have been so fortunate to be able to find creative meals and ways to get meals to our students whether they're schooling in-person, hybrid, or virtual,” Food service director Stephanie Young said. “The smiles and thank yous that we continuously receive are so appreciated. We know how much our families need these meals at this time. We are so incredibly grateful to receive this grant from No Kid Hungry! It is allowing us more/new equipment to help us improve our meals and for more storage/transportation equipment.”

comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Olson, Drew W.
Obituaries

Olson, Drew W.

POYNETTE – Drew W. Olson, age 35, passed away at his home in Poynette on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers Calls to Modernize the Unemployment System

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News