Beaver Dam School food service receives $15,000 grant

The food service department continues to provide breakfast and lunch to the in-person students daily at all schools. In addition, it also continue to provide breakfast and lunch for the district hybrid and virtual students with a meal pick-up on Wednesdays each week. The meals are also provided to the entire youth community (18 years old and younger) with a meal pick-up on Thursdays each week. The district pick-up times are 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.

“We have been so fortunate to be able to find creative meals and ways to get meals to our students whether they're schooling in-person, hybrid, or virtual,” Food service director Stephanie Young said. “The smiles and thank yous that we continuously receive are so appreciated. We know how much our families need these meals at this time. We are so incredibly grateful to receive this grant from No Kid Hungry! It is allowing us more/new equipment to help us improve our meals and for more storage/transportation equipment.”