Beaver Dam school levy rate down

The Beaver Dam Unified School Board approved a 2020-21 school district budget with a mill rate reduction from last year.

The mill rate for the 2020-21 school year is $8.99 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, a decrease from $9.04 for the current year.

The mill rate reflects only the school district portion of the property tax bill. State, county, city, technical schools and sanitary districts also make up tax bills.

The district enrollment, which includes summer school enrollment and third Friday of September numbers, is down from 3,432 last year to 3,414 this year, Director of Business Services Anne-Marie Malkovich said. One factor that changed the enrollment was graduating a larger class in 2020 while enrolling smaller numbers in the lower grades.

District aid is impacted by local factors such as membership, shared costs, and property values and state factors.

“It assures all districts are funded and able to educate students equally,” Malkovich said.

There was an increase in equalized aid for the district this year of $984,000.