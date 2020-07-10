Beaver Dam scouts camp in hometown during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional challenges for everyone, including a local scout troop.

Traditionally each July, Scout Troop 724 heads to a Bay-Lakes Council camp in Wisconsin for a week-long camp out. Scoutmaster Mike Kraintz said plans changed this summer due to the pandemic.

“Our committee made the decision not to attend a council camp which could include up to 300-400 scouts,” he said. “We thought that it was prudent that we didn’t expose ourselves to greater risk so we decided to do a quarantine camp.”

Fifteen scouts and five adult leaders have instead been spending this week on the shores of Beaver Dam Lake.

Two former Boy Scout leaders, Chuck Frinak and his neighbor Mike Emmet, offered their backyards to the troop to use. Frinak has a grandson in the troop.

“They’re tickled pink to have us and we’re glad to be here. The view of the lake is amazing every morning and every evening,” said Kraintz.

The week’s adventures are being dubbed as the Scoutmaster’s Viral Camp Out. The first class on Monday was COVID-19 prevention training and was held at nearby Waterworks Park. Social distancing is being practiced and masks are being worn even though the days have been very hot and humid.