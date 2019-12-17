Beaver Dam seeks water rate increase

Beaver Dam residents could see a 3 percent increase in water bills next year.

On Monday, the Beaver Dam Common Council approved seeking a 3 percent increase in water rates across the board. For the average residential customer, there will be an increase of $2.14 on a quarterly bill, or roughly 71 cents a month. The rate increase request from the city will have to be approved by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, but could go into effect Feb. 1.

Officials said they want to be more consistent with rate increases instead of having an extreme spike every 10 years or so.

“We’re not doing it just to do it,” said utilities director Rob Minnema. “We did the utility financial review as part of the 2020 budget and it showed that, in a few years time period, our rate of return is creeping down, and we want to keep that up.”

The last increase in the water rate was in 2017, when the city raised the rate by 30 percent, or about $4 a month for an average residential customer, or $12 a quarter at the time. Before that, the water rates had not increased in over a decade.