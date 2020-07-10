Beaver Dam shelter in need of food donations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pantry at PAVE is in need of supplies after months of a steady stream of domestic abuse survivors using the shelter with few supplies coming through the doors.

Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate (PAVE), which serves Dodge and Jefferson counties, has been cautious about the virus while continuing to serve the needs of those trying to create a change in their lives, PAVE executive director Ashley Welak said.

“We are just almost out of everything,” Welak said.

Supplies began coming in on Tuesday soon after Ooga Brewery asked for donations for the shelter. Ooga Brewery owner Ruth Metz quickly set up a promotion for people to drop off food for the shelter. Metz is board member for PAVE.

Welak said that due to the pandemic a food drive for the shelter did not happen and they stopped taking in donations.

The shelter has a place that provides meat. Welak said the biggest need is kid-friendly food like SpaghettiOs or Ravioli.

People staying in the shelter are able to pick food from the shelves at the shelter to prepare their own meals.

“We also offer food boxes for those not staying in the shelter,” Welak said.