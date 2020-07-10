Beaver Dam shelter in need of food donations

The pantry at PAVE is in need of supplies after months of a steady stream of domestic abuse survivors using the shelter with few supplies coming through the doors.
Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate (PAVE), which serves Dodge and Jefferson counties, has been cautious about the virus while continuing to serve the needs of those trying to create a change in their lives, PAVE executive director Ashley Welak said.
“We are just almost out of everything,” Welak said.
Supplies began coming in on Tuesday soon after Ooga Brewery asked for donations for the shelter. Ooga Brewery owner Ruth Metz quickly set up a promotion for people to drop off food for the shelter. Metz is board member for PAVE.
Welak said that due to the pandemic a food drive for the shelter did not happen and they stopped taking in donations.
The shelter has a place that provides meat. Welak said the biggest need is kid-friendly food like SpaghettiOs or Ravioli.
People staying in the shelter are able to pick food from the shelves at the shelter to prepare their own meals.
“We also offer food boxes for those not staying in the shelter,” Welak said.
Other items that would be on a wish list include: cereal, soups, spaghetti and sauce, snack items, drink mixes and Hamburger Helper.
But Welak said many other food items are acceptable for use by shelter clients.
The number of people staying in the shelter has remained steady. Welak said they have seen an increase of requests from throughout the state but have been focusing on housing local residents from Dodge and Jefferson counties.
In 2018, PAVE provided 3,064 nights of shelter, served 1,099 individuals, and provided prevention education to 3,184 people.
Besides the food drive at Ooga Brewery, 301 S. Spring St., there is bin in the Beaver Dam Police Department to drop off food or people could contact the shelter directly at 887-3810.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
