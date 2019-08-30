A nationwide motorcycle ride to help veterans will be saluted by a window display when it returns top Beaver Dam.
The Nation of Patriots Tour will wrap up next Saturday with an arsenal of activities in and around downtown Beaver Dam. The tour raises funds to help disabled veterans who may be homeless, hungry and may need medical attention or other services. The tour, made up mostly of motorcyclists but including other modes of transport, launched from Beaver Dam on May 11 and has been traveling through every state in the continental United States.
One of the special displays of patriotism in downtown Beaver Dam is the former Kornely’s Crafts building at 130 Front St., where the uniforms of many branches of service (none could be found for the Coast Guard) will be on display for all to see.
“My goal is to bring attention to the Nation of Patriots and their cause,” said Tracy Propst, co-director of redevelopment for downtown Beaver Dam. “We got some people together and had a little fun while bringing a little patriotism to an empty store window.”
The store was purchased about a year ago by Jim and Ruth Metz, founders of Animart and enthusiastic investors in downtown Beaver Dam. They were happy to allow volunteers Propst and friend Kate Schneider to work their magic in the highly visible space.
The uniforms and other items came from Tom Heffron, a collector whose archive dwells at 112 Washington St. Although Heffron gained attention last year by purchasing more than 700 costumes from the Taylor Rental store, he has also amassed a collection of uniforms and flags for each branch of the service.
“We went through Tom’s collection twice and found something new each time,” Propst said. “In addition to the uniforms and flags, he also has a toy Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a doll that we dressed with a Harley Davidson vest and helmet that were also part of his inventory.”
Then came the task of arranging the display.
“It took about five hours for us to put it all together,” Propst said.
Schneider also worked at home, creating a sign with details about the event and cutting out an image of a service mascot — a German shepherd — that is near and dear to her dog-loving heart.
She also managed to find battery-operated lights that look like fireworks, which are timed to go on every evening.
The exercise has given Propst an appreciation for window displays and the work that goes into making each one look its best.
“It takes a ton of work,” she said. “I really appreciate all of the effort that goes into creating a nice window display now that we’ve done it ourselves. I also have to thank Kate and Tom, who made it all possible.”
The windows also tie in with a Patriot Passport promotion, where visitors to participating stores can collect stamps to be eligible for prizes. Those interested may pick up a passport Saturday at Life Herb, 112 Front St., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
