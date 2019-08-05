Any skateboard enthusiast will tell you that the dazzling moves follow countless failed attempts, scrapes, bruises and frustration.
That is also true for the Patrick Parker Conley BMX/Skateboard Park in Beaver Dam, where a ribbon-cutting was held Thursday afternoon to mark the official opening of the venue on Beaver Dam’s east side.
The move to create such a park began decades ago, when parents of young skateboarders sought to erect some kind of facility somewhere in the city. Unfortunately, many of the parents lost their enthusiasm as their children aged and either left home or gave up the sport. Fundraisers were held sporadically, but none of the efforts raised enough money to do all the things that organizers hoped to do — or even find a place to put them.
One of the people pushing the hardest was Tim Gallenbeck, who moved away some years ago without seeing his dream of seeing a dedicated park area come true.
Efforts ebbed and flowed until a committee led by the Leadership Beaver Dam class was formed in January 2012.
“Much or our early work went into securing a location, doing an initial design and developing a money supply,” said the Rev. Michael Erwin of St. Katharine Drexel Parish. “One big help was support from City Hall through then-alderman Matt O’Brion and then-mayor Tom Kennedy. Some of the other supporters included Joanne Lehman, Shaun Hilliard, Austin and Tyler Ptaschinski, Matt Weineke, Jerry Breuer and Joshua Pearson.”
A big push was launched with a citizens committee in late 2011.
One major step was the selection of a site once owned by Jim Conley, former publisher of the Daily Citizen and Citizen Printing. His college-age son Patrick died in a tragic accident, and proposing that the park be named after him was quickly accepted as a fitting tribute. The site stands just west of Highway 151 at the southeast corner of Beichl Avenue and Fletcher Road, just down the street from the Beaver Dam Dog Park.
The site was committed to that purpose on Aug. 19, 2013.
“It works because it’s so public — clearly visible from Highway 151,” Erwin said. “Patrick Conley was a keen skateboarder, so having this park is a fitting memorial to him and a real asset for the community.”
A BMX bike section was built and opened in the summer of 2014. Concrete was poured and skate elements — purchased in part with school district Carol B. White Physical Education Program (PEP) Grant funds — were placed in the summer and fall of 2018.
Although the park is basically finished, there is still plenty of room for future improvements.
“At some point, we needed to finish it because we were running out of momentum,” Erwin said. “So we put ourselves in a position out here where we can add on to it fairly easily. Future generations can come along with more money and easily build on to what we’ve already completed.”
Major contributors to the park include Roedl Excavating, Carl Brehm, the Tony Hawk Foundation, Beaver Dam Community Hospital, Shirley Lunde, American Bank, Matt Weineke, Optimist Club, Exchange Club, Kiwanis Club, the city of Beaver Dam, the Parker-Conley family and the Chuck Neumann family.
“We had a lot of help from many people in the community, and we thank them all for what they’re helped to accomplish,” Erwin said.
“I want to thank everyone so much,” Lehman said. “”This is a project very near and dear to my heart as someone deeply involved with the children of this community. Kids want this so badly and I cried last summer when I saw them pouring the cement here. It finally happened! This is made possible by the community and for the community. There’s so much room for future expansion and so many more things we want to do. I’ve also seen people training here and running remote control cars. It’s really so much more than a bike park.”
“We were very happy when they put in the nearby dog park because this was always intended to be a place for families and people of all generations,” Erwin said. “That was something we wanted from the start.”
To get involved with the skate park committee and its future plans, check out Beaver Dam Skate Park on Facebook. A work night at the park is planned Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The next park association meeting is Aug. 15 from 6-7 p.m. at the park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)