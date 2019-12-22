Beaver Dam sober living home receives $5,000 from Packers Foundation

The Green Bay Packers Foundation donated $5,000 to help with renovations to a sober living home in Beaver Dam.

Bridges of Dodge County runs the home, called Joe's House, to support men recovering from struggles with addiction. The house is named after Joe Hartt, who died of a heroin overdose in 2012. His mother Cindy is now the board president of Bridges.

The $5,000 will cover renovations to the house's garage. Cindy Hartt and Karen Tomko, board vice president, attended the foundation luncheon Dec. 4 to accept the grant.

"Other than the living room, there's not really a common area where they can hang out and do things together," Cindy Hartt said. "We already have a pool table, a ping pong table and a foosball table, but the garage is pretty cold in the winter, so we want to make it into a rec room."

The house opened a few years ago. Men apply to live in the house for about six months. If they are accepted into the program, they are expected to find a job and locate their own place to live during that time while receiving resources to help them and attending support groups.

Monitors are on hand to help out. As a faith-based organization, the men are also required to attend church. The house can support up to eight men at a time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}