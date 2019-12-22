Beaver Dam sober living home receives $5,000 from Packers Foundation

The Green Bay Packers Foundation donated $5,000 to help with renovations to a sober living home in Beaver Dam.
Bridges of Dodge County runs the home, called Joe's House, to support men recovering from struggles with addiction. The house is named after Joe Hartt, who died of a heroin overdose in 2012. His mother Cindy is now the board president of Bridges.
The $5,000 will cover renovations to the house's garage. Cindy Hartt and Karen Tomko, board vice president, attended the foundation luncheon Dec. 4 to accept the grant.
"Other than the living room, there's not really a common area where they can hang out and do things together," Cindy Hartt said. "We already have a pool table, a ping pong table and a foosball table, but the garage is pretty cold in the winter, so we want to make it into a rec room."
The house opened a few years ago. Men apply to live in the house for about six months. If they are accepted into the program, they are expected to find a job and locate their own place to live during that time while receiving resources to help them and attending support groups.
Monitors are on hand to help out. As a faith-based organization, the men are also required to attend church. The house can support up to eight men at a time.
"I saw there wasn't much help here in the community," Hartt said of the need for such a program.
Joe's House is maintained through fund-raising, donations and volunteer work, along with rent the men pay after they find a job.
The organization is also looking at other maintenance work on the house, including with the windows, and has an even larger goal in mind.
"Our vision is to be able to start a women's sober living home," said Tomko.
Hartt and Tomko said it will take more money and more volunteers to make that happen.
"We would need more people who would be able to step up and able to help," Hartt said.
Bridges also received quilts donated in the fall from a quilting club that the men receive when they leave the program.
For those interested in offering support to Bridges of Dodge County and Joe's House, email bridgesrecoveryhomes@gmail.com or write to PO Box 244 Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
