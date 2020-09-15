Beaver Dam South Spring Street reconstruction discussed

Beaver Dam property owners took the opportunity to make comments and ask questions Monday regarding the South Spring Street reconstruction project.
A public hearing was held virtually before the common council’s operation committee meeting. The owners discussed the estimated preliminary assessments and payment options for the various improvements. The reconstruction project included: curb and gutter, pavement, driveway approach, sidewalk, street lighting, sanitary sewer main and lateral construction, storm sewer and water main and service.
Council member David Hansen chaired the meeting with committee members Jon Abfall, Jack Yuds and Dan Doyle present at the start of it; Kara Nelson, Cris Olson and Mike Wissell joined in after the hearing had started.
Director of Engineering Todd Janssen gave a brief presentation of South Spring Street project, between Judson Drive to Mill Street.
He said the city received a million dollar community development block grant to help offset construction costs and that grant applies to the Judson Drive/South Street area of the project.
“What’s being special assessed on this project is driveways aprons, street lighting, consulting engineering, private water services and private sanitary laterals,” he said. “It’s important to note at this time the assessments you’ve received are not a bill, it’s preliminary at this point, meaning the amount will be adjusted once the construction is completed.”
He noted that if property owners had their sewer and water laterals replaced by a private contractors, any estimates would be zeroed out on the final report.
Payment options include paying in full within 30 days without interest, add to property tax with interest, or a five or 10 year installment plan.
“At this point, construction is not expected to be completed until the end of October, so I would imagine that those final assessments letters wouldn’t go out until December at the earliest,” he said.
Seven property owners attended the hearing. It was clarified that if the preliminary assessment had a zero dollar amount it will remain zero on the final assessment.
The Rev. Mike Erwin spoke regarding the property of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and School in the 400 and 500 block of South Spring St.
“I think there could’ve been better coordination with MSA and our organization because there’s a lot that had to be done with the sidewalk and a retaining wall. In the end, we have a retaining wall that is pretty high for a school with kids playing around there,” he said. “With some sort of coordination I think we could have come up with a better design that would maybe have been a little less hazardous to children. There could still be something done with that wall and I don’t know who I’m even supposed to talk to. I didn’t know that we could even talk to MSA or that we would be paying them $13,000 for engineering until now.”
Kathleen Schultz, who lives across the street from the school on the corner of James and South Spring Streets, said she was astounded by the retaining wall height. She expressed concern over the liability of someone walking on top of it. She also wondered if a railing or handle could be installed to help people walk on the sidewalk because of the steep grade, especially during winter.
Janssen responded that there really are no codes about having a railing on top of the wall. There were stairs at the corner and the grade was changed to provide handicap accessibility.
The operations committee voted unanimously to forward the resolution to the common council for the final assessment reports.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
