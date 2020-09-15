Beaver Dam South Spring Street reconstruction discussed

“I think there could’ve been better coordination with MSA and our organization because there’s a lot that had to be done with the sidewalk and a retaining wall. In the end, we have a retaining wall that is pretty high for a school with kids playing around there,” he said. “With some sort of coordination I think we could have come up with a better design that would maybe have been a little less hazardous to children. There could still be something done with that wall and I don’t know who I’m even supposed to talk to. I didn’t know that we could even talk to MSA or that we would be paying them $13,000 for engineering until now.”