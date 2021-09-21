Beaver Dam splash pad project gets $855,000 grant

Spending would be covered through a mixture of borrowing and grants, and the current proposal would have a tax impact of 15 cents per $1,000 of property value, or $15 on a $100,000 house. The city would be at 42.62 percent of its debt capacity, lower than in 2021.

"What we tried to do is bring a priority to you for streets as well as our parks, which are a very big draw to the community and to individuals," Mayor Becky Glewen told the council on Monday. She said that the city's roads and parks have a lot of needs, and the plan also looks at other department needs like new equipment and vehicles.

"We're looking to try to find room for as many projects as we can without having great variations to the taxpayer, and we want to make sure that we're responsible but still taking care of projects that the public wants taken care of as well," Glewen said. "We hear from people all the time about the condition of roads, about the condition of parks and absolutely we have support from the public on making sure that our police and fire have the tools that they needs to stay safe."