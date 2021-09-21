Beaver Dam splash pad project gets $855,000 grant

Mayor Becky Glewen made an announcement Monday as the city seeks to overhaul Swan Park.
Glewen said the city received a $855,000 grant to help cover the planned new splash pad at Swan Park to replace the aging wading pool. The city is currently working to fund the first phase of renovations at Swan Park to build the splash pad, fix walking paths and overhaul the crumbling lagoons, including fundraising from the community. A new $200,000 donation is expected to be announced on Friday.
Glewen said project bids are coming back higher than expected due to rising construction costs, including for the lagoon project.
"There's a lot of unknowns about what prices are going to come in at," she said.
With the splash pad grant, the city will have a $593,000 expected surplus for the project while still needing $250,000 for the ponds and bridges under current estimates. The council approved $700,000 for the splash pad in 2021 and will vote on another $700,000 in 2022.
Glewen recommended keeping the 2022 proposal intact even with the grant to make sure the projects get done in 2022 and early 2023 after final costs actually come in. She noted that there will be flexibility in how the funds will be used in the future, and that any surplus could ultimately go to needed road projects.
"I am concerned about where these numbers will end up," Glewen said.
Council member Ken Anderson said he would want to see the lagoon project scaled back with fewer planned features.
"We need to fix the blatant problem there, not add on a bunch of extra stuff at this point," he said.
Glewen said that the public has signaled it wants out of Swan Park. Council member Kara Nelson said that people have made donations with the current design in mind.
"I'm a big fan of if you do it, do it right the first time," said Council President Cris Olson. "I feel like if we're going to do just the quick way and just get it done to get it done, it's not going to look the way we want it to look. Swan City is one of the gems of Beaver Dam. It's something that has a lot of history in Beaver Dam. It's a focal point of Beaver Dam."
Council member Jaclyn Shelton said it was impressive that the city proposal includes millions in grant funding.
Council member Mike Wissell said that the lagoon project has already been scaled back as a lot of older community members remember when the days of the dancing fountain.
Other projects planned
City officials are currently in the process of figuring out which major projects to start pursuing in 2022 like roads and park improvements. City staff have proposed $6.633 million in spending, and the Common Council is expected to discuss and vote on a final plan Oct. 4, which could include amendments.
Spending would be covered through a mixture of borrowing and grants, and the current proposal would have a tax impact of 15 cents per $1,000 of property value, or $15 on a $100,000 house. The city would be at 42.62 percent of its debt capacity, lower than in 2021.
"What we tried to do is bring a priority to you for streets as well as our parks, which are a very big draw to the community and to individuals," Mayor Becky Glewen told the council on Monday. She said that the city's roads and parks have a lot of needs, and the plan also looks at other department needs like new equipment and vehicles.
"We're looking to try to find room for as many projects as we can without having great variations to the taxpayer, and we want to make sure that we're responsible but still taking care of projects that the public wants taken care of as well," Glewen said. "We hear from people all the time about the condition of roads, about the condition of parks and absolutely we have support from the public on making sure that our police and fire have the tools that they needs to stay safe."
Officials said that the 2022 plan will be consistent with previous years in terms of impact on debt and taxpayers. It calls for $77,600 in spending for the museum roof replacement, $340,550 for the department of public works, roughly $4.575 million for roads, $275,000 for the fire department, roughly $1.1 million for parks and $264,440 for the police department.
Council member Kara Nelson said the breakdown really addresses the conditions of the roads, which has been a hot topic in the community over the past few years, and said the plan really addresses city needs while echoing Shelton about the grants.
The 2022 proposal also includes an extra $390,000 to reconstruct the downtown portion of South Spring Street, including underground infrastructure, which was delayed after bids came back more expensive than expected. Officials hope there will be better pricing this time.
Nothing is final yet. The council is expected to vote on a spending plan Oct. 4 after coming to a consensus to cancel a special meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday.
The council will also work to pass a general budget, which is a separate process.
