Beaver Dam St. Vincent’s to reopen July 14: Addition, remodel ready for unveiling

The old lot had 10 to 12 spaces while the new lot has 100.

Just under four acres was added to the complex’s existing 2.5 acres, allowing for a garden space to serve the food pantry, and perhaps a later expansion. The cost was $160,000, substantially offset by the $100,000 sale of the former charity property on South Spring Street.

“We have up to 30 staff and volunteers working here some days so I’m sure it will all be needed,” Nelson said.

A former office section will continue to serve as the food pantry, with its space expanded to fill that area as well.

The group started its “Building to Serve Our Neighbors” campaign last year, and thus far has gathered $440,000 toward the total cost of $2.3 million.

“We had more than 25 percent of the cost,” said St. Vincent de Paul Board Treasurer John Koenig. “We owe that to the people of this community. They come through all the time.”

The charity board hopes to pay the mortgage off in 10 years or less.

Much money was saved by locking in prices in May 2020, before they jumped due to supply chain challenges caused by COVID 19.