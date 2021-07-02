Beaver Dam St. Vincent’s to reopen July 14: Addition, remodel ready for unveiling

The new and improved St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is ready to open, and promises to wow local shoppers with its new space at 125 Dodge Drive.
An opening is planned Wednesday, July 14, at 8 a.m.
Much has been done since the ground breaking on Sept. 30, 2020. A 22,600-square-foot expansion is nearly ready to open with volunteers filling shelves, racks and floor space behind the current facility, which will be remodeled as the donation drop-off point.
“It’s going to be a lot bigger,” said store manager Ben Nelson showing off the new space. “The old storefront facing Dodge Drive had 8,500 square feet, which is a whole lot bigger than our old facility on South Spring Street, now the home of an office and two retail stores.”
The store is roughly half the size of the store in Waukesha and Fond du Lac, but is dramatically larger than any previous space.
He continued, “This is huge for us. We’ll be able to get much more on the floor, including furniture that we’ve been storing for our reopening. We’ll offer so much more for the people who come shopping for treasures in our new space.”
Another key attraction is a new entrance and plenty of parking – something lacking at the former entrance which will be under a canopy to allow sheltered drop-offs.
The old lot had 10 to 12 spaces while the new lot has 100.
Just under four acres was added to the complex’s existing 2.5 acres, allowing for a garden space to serve the food pantry, and perhaps a later expansion. The cost was $160,000, substantially offset by the $100,000 sale of the former charity property on South Spring Street.
“We have up to 30 staff and volunteers working here some days so I’m sure it will all be needed,” Nelson said.
A former office section will continue to serve as the food pantry, with its space expanded to fill that area as well.
The group started its “Building to Serve Our Neighbors” campaign last year, and thus far has gathered $440,000 toward the total cost of $2.3 million.
“We had more than 25 percent of the cost,” said St. Vincent de Paul Board Treasurer John Koenig. “We owe that to the people of this community. They come through all the time.”
The charity board hopes to pay the mortgage off in 10 years or less.
Much money was saved by locking in prices in May 2020, before they jumped due to supply chain challenges caused by COVID 19.
“We locked in prices in May of last year so they hadn’t gone up 600 percent like they have now,” said Nelson. “Obviously some things were purchased more recently but the steel and other items were all ordered back then.”
“We could have easily been up $300,000 to $400,000 for the total if we didn’t lock it in last spring,” said Koenig.
Another vast saving was achieved by buying store fixtures two years ago after the closing of Boston Store and ShopKo on the city’s north and east sides.
All areas will expand including the silent auction cases that have proven to be highly profitable in supporting the mission of helping others.
The need for additional space is urgent. Sales at the store have reportedly increased 30 percent each of the last three years and are projected to continue to rise.
“Since December of 2016 our sales more than doubled,” said Nelson, adding that credit for success is due to the dedication of staff, volunteers and the forward-looking society board.
Need for assistance has also considered to rise
“St. Vincent’s has seen a steady increase in the number of families needing assistance, and every donation will help us fill those needs,” said Nelson. “We’re not only helping by providing affordable merchandise to those who need it, but we’re also donating items to those who can’t afford to purchase them through circumstances they are facing due to a wide variety of reasons.”
Store Committee Chair Jim Hafenstein pointed out that the charity helps all people in need.
“Our mission is to serve people of all or no denominations,” he said. “The goal of all this work is to allow us to raise more funds to help support the community.”
As of June 25 workers were waiting for back-ordered bathroom tiles, a few changing room doors and the final inspection was pending.
“We’re very pleased with how it turned out and we can’t wait to show it off,” said Hafenstein. “We’re confident our customers will love it.”