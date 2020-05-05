You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Beaver Dam stabbing victim did not receive life-threatening injuries
0 comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam stabbing victim did not receive life-threatening injuries

Police lights siren squad car
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man stabbed during a domestic incident in Beaver Dam last weekend did not receive life-threatening injuries, as previously reported.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Madison Street around midnight Sunday. Police had received information about a physical domestic dispute between two men.

One man was reported to have received a stab wound during the altercation, and he was transported to Marshfield Medical Center and the hospital at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. An initial press release on Monday said the man sustained severe and life-threatening injuries, but a subsequent release on Tuesday corrected that to say the injuries were not life-threatening. The statement added that it was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News