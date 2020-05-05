Beaver Dam stabbing victim did not receive life-threatening injuries

A man stabbed during a domestic incident in Beaver Dam last weekend did not receive life-threatening injuries, as previously reported.
According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Madison Street around midnight Sunday. Police had received information about a physical domestic dispute between two men.
One man was reported to have received a stab wound during the altercation, and he was transported to Marshfield Medical Center and the hospital at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. An initial press release on Monday said the man sustained severe and life-threatening injuries, but a subsequent release on Tuesday corrected that to say the injuries were not life-threatening. The statement added that it was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.
