Beaver Dam stabbing victim did not receive life-threatening injuries

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Madison Street around midnight Sunday. Police had received information about a physical domestic dispute between two men.

One man was reported to have received a stab wound during the altercation, and he was transported to Marshfield Medical Center and the hospital at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. An initial press release on Monday said the man sustained severe and life-threatening injuries, but a subsequent release on Tuesday corrected that to say the injuries were not life-threatening. The statement added that it was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.