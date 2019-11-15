Ruth and Kurt Ryan of Beaver Dam bring light to life at the stained glass studio in the lower level of their home. They are now celebrating their first anniversary at "The Glass Cellar" at W9226 Highway G.
They have known each other for a long time. Years ago, before they were together, Kurt ordered a stained glass window from Ruth featuring wood ducks. It hung in his cabin for many years and now hangs in the couple’s garage near Beaver Dam Lake.
Ruth, who works full-time at Clearview Nursing home in Juneau, has been crafting stained glass items for a long time.
“I’ve been doing it for about 30 years,” said Ruth. “It’s a hobby that I passionately love to do. At first I gave a lot of things away as gifts. Kurt and I got married 12 years ago and we’ve been working with stained glass ever since.”
Kurt retired from John Deere, and helps wherever he can.
“She cuts the glass freehand and I grind it to size and make it smooth so we can wrap the copper foil around each piece,” said Kurt. “After it is soldered together it’s very strong. Ruth is a true master at that process.”
“We usually apply a patina to make the solder look dark,” said Ruth. “It’s beautiful when it’s all finished.”
Many other items were made for their own enjoyment, until there was no more room to put them.
“We had something in every window and eventually starting making light boxes, so we could hang them on the walls,” said Kurt. “Then we ran out of wall space. But we kept on wanting to continue making stained glass windows and other items because it’s so much fun. We do it together, which makes it really nice.”
They opened “The Glass Cellar” in the basement of what had been Ruth’s parents’ house, formerly run by her father as Tuffy’s Bait Shop.
Ruth is the creative one, and Kurt helps to bring those ideas to reality.
“She’s the artist and I can remember her talking colors in her sleep, trying to work out an idea in her head,” said Kurt.
“Once I pick out the colors, it goes really quickly,” said Ruth.
You have free articles remaining.
Projects people might remember in the area include stained glass windows in the Beaver Dam High School auditorium, a window at the Waupun Food Pantry for the Community Table and a door for Kurt’s sister at Basic Beauty Salon.
The field has been challenged over time by inexpensive imports from China and Japan. Apart from the cost, however, Ruth and Kurt both stand behind the superior quality of their creations.
One of their greatest challenges is finding high quality glass at affordable prices – and using those expensive materials being aware that they may not ever be able to find them again.
If they come up short it is easier to start over rather than to find pieces of matching colors and/or textures.
“It’s our passion,” said Ruth. “We’re always busy doing glass – whether it’s for ourselves or others.”
They have completed panels depicting wildlife, nature scenes, cartoon characters, animals, flowers and a host of other subjects.
"It’s our own personal stash,” said Kurt while touring their home. “These are the ones that took hundreds of hours to complete.”
Their shop offers everything from small sun catchers, to lamp shades, to large panel scenes, to custom-made pieces.
To celebrate the shop’s one-year anniversary they are offering 20 percent off existing items through the month of November. Costs include a vast range of prices -- from $40 on up.
“Stained glass is a perfect Christmas gift,” said Ruth. “And with 20 percent off it’s really a good deal.”
Even if people just want to come in and see what we have they’re totally welcome,” said Kurt. “Everyone's invited to come in and see what we’ve got.”
Hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (920) 885-6041.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)