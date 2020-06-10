Beaver Dam summer camps to have free meals

Students enrolled in several camps in Beaver Dam will be able benefit from free meals on site during the summer hours.

A pick up site is still being offered at Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., for the summer food service program. The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered through the Wisconsin Public Instruction. It provides free meals for children 18 and under. The meal pick up are similar to those during the school year on Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.