Beaver Dam swimming facilities open Saturday

The Swan Wading Pool and Crystal Lake Beach in Beaver Dam open for the season Saturday afternoon.
Lifeguards will be on duty at both facilities during open hours beginning June 13. Admission is free.
Swan Wading Pool is intended for ages 8 and younger. It will be open daily from 1-7 p.m. Swim diapers are required for those not toilet trained. A parent or babysitter must be present inside the gated pool area to supervise children at all times.
Crystal Lake Beach, a spring fed seven-acre lake with a sandy beach, is open from 1-5 p.m. daily. Children ages 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
Recreation Supervisor Joan Hohenstein said due to the coronavirus pandemic, swimmers are encouraged to practice social distancing.
Capacity at Swan Wading Pool will be limited to 22 people inside the gated pool area. Capacity will not be limited at Crystal Lake Beach.
“The beach is a large, open area and not as confined as the wading pool, so there is greater space in which to spread out,” she said. “Staff will monitor for 6-foot distances between family units and will sanitize on a regular basis.”
The public is asked not to come to the facilities if they are not feeling well.
The Beaver Dam Activities and Services Department is offering several opportunities next week for children to keep busy.
Bike clinics led by Beaver Dam Police Officer Lisa Dake-Jones will be held from 1-3 p.m. in some of the city parks. Kids can get their bike license and receive a free bike lock on Tuesday at the Mill Street shelter in Swan Park, on Wednesday at Lincoln Park or on Thursday at Waterworks Park. Make-and-take projects will be handed out free of charge Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hohenstein said although the health crisis has changed much of BDCAS’ summer programming, there will still be plenty of offerings to choose from.
Unique virtual enrichment programs are being introduced near the end of the month.
Online fencing lessons, online magic lessons and online guitar lessons will take place June 29-July 2. Register at apm.activecommunities.com/beaverdamrec/Home.
For more information on summer programs, call 920-887-4639.
VIDEO: "Taps" on Memorial Day in Beaver Dam
Playground closed
Salons work on safety for employees and customers
Salons work on safety for employees and customers
Horicon FFA ag product giveaway
Supporting the farmers
051820-ctzn-news-theater-1
Honoring the graduates
COVID precautions still in place as best ways to control virus’ spread
Memorial Day 2020
052220-ctzn-news-memorial-day-1.JPG
Memorial Day 2020
Taps Across America
Memorial Day 2020
Memorial Day 2020
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.