Beaver Dam swimming facilities open Saturday

The Swan Wading Pool and Crystal Lake Beach in Beaver Dam open for the season Saturday afternoon.

Lifeguards will be on duty at both facilities during open hours beginning June 13. Admission is free.

Swan Wading Pool is intended for ages 8 and younger. It will be open daily from 1-7 p.m. Swim diapers are required for those not toilet trained. A parent or babysitter must be present inside the gated pool area to supervise children at all times.

Crystal Lake Beach, a spring fed seven-acre lake with a sandy beach, is open from 1-5 p.m. daily. Children ages 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Recreation Supervisor Joan Hohenstein said due to the coronavirus pandemic, swimmers are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Capacity at Swan Wading Pool will be limited to 22 people inside the gated pool area. Capacity will not be limited at Crystal Lake Beach.

“The beach is a large, open area and not as confined as the wading pool, so there is greater space in which to spread out,” she said. “Staff will monitor for 6-foot distances between family units and will sanitize on a regular basis.”