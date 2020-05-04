Beaver Dam teenage runaway charged with stealing car

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 17-year-old Beaver Dam boy was charged with operating someone else's motor vehicle without the owner's consent Friday following a runaway situation.

Jayden A. McKee faces $20,000 in fines and over six years in prison if convicted of the charges. In Wisconsin, 17-year-olds are charged as adults. McKee had an initial appearance before Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on $250 cash bond via teleconference. The jail shall allow McKee to make one phone call for bail purposes. McKee may not have contact with the victim and may only go to the residence once in the presence of law enforcement to pick up personal items.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a residence in the 800 block of South Lincoln Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday with a report of a missing juvenile and a stolen vehicle. His guardian said that McKee had run away in his significant other's car, his phone and $20.

The guardian said that McKee had run away from guardians in the past and had been placed in his home to escape a toxic family situation. The guardian said one of McKee's friends had talked about running away.

The complaint says that the guardian went to check on McKee when he saw that pillow and blankets had been used to create a fake person.