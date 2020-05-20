Beaver Dam to apply again for grant to replace river retaining wall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The city of Beaver Dam will seek a grant to deal with the tipped-in river wall once again.

Beaver Dam Common Council approved authorizing the submission of an application the the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for an outdoor recreation grant that would help fund the project which is focused on dealing with the aging retaining walls along the river that are caving into the river. There also would be improvements to the riverwalk area including the addition of a kayak launch.

The city has previously applied for the grant to improve the area near the South Tower Lot and was denied.

Mayor Becky Glewen said that the department requested the city include something like an access point to the river that people with disabilities can use for the grant to be approved.

"We were trying to take care of the walls tipping in on the river but the DNR is looking for outdoor opportunities," Glewen said.

Council members Ken Anderson and Mick Fisher voted no on the application, according to the city's record of the meeting. Fisher expressed concerns about how the city would cover the rest of the cost.