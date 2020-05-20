Beaver Dam to apply again for grant to replace river retaining wall

The city of Beaver Dam will seek a grant to deal with the tipped-in river wall once again.
Beaver Dam Common Council approved authorizing the submission of an application the the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for an outdoor recreation grant that would help fund the project which is focused on dealing with the aging retaining walls along the river that are caving into the river. There also would be improvements to the riverwalk area including the addition of a kayak launch.
The city has previously applied for the grant to improve the area near the South Tower Lot and was denied.
Mayor Becky Glewen said that the department requested the city include something like an access point to the river that people with disabilities can use for the grant to be approved.
"We were trying to take care of the walls tipping in on the river but the DNR is looking for outdoor opportunities," Glewen said.
Council members Ken Anderson and Mick Fisher voted no on the application, according to the city's record of the meeting. Fisher expressed concerns about how the city would cover the rest of the cost.
Council President Cris Olson said the wall needs repairs so whatever the city can do to get supplementary funds would be helpful to the taxpayers.
"If we have to put in a kayak launch to get the funds, so be it," he said.
The council has borrowed funds for downtown improvements that have yet to be used that could help cover the project. The council has also borrowed funds intended to pay for a second bridge across the river by the Watermark, to create a loop in the river walk area, but Becky Glewen said the priority now is to deal with the retaining walls.
The retaining walls date back almost a century and play a role in the city's industrial history.
