Beaver Dam to consider allowing beekeeping in city limits

Bees could be the new spring thing in Beaver Dam.

On Monday, the Common Council's Administrative Committee held a discussion about allowing beekeeping within city limits. David Liverseed of Beaver Dam retired in July after nearly 30 years at Kraft and was trying to figure out what he wanted to do next.

He said he attended a program at the library in Randolph about beekeeping that piqued his interest.

"Retirement was coming up, looming," Liverseed said. "The more I thought about it, the more I thought I might kind of like that."

He said he knew he wanted to keep learning during his new retirement and found what he'd like that to be.

The current city ordinance prohibits maintaining a wide range of creatures within Beaver Dam, whether poisonous snakes and pigs or ponies and sheep. Bees are lumped in with the group of forbidden animals.

"Bees deserve better than that," Liverseed said.

Municipalities across Wisconsin of all sizes already allow beekeeping, but the idea is just starting to catch on in Dodge County.