Beaver Dam to consider re-routing County Highway G

Beaver Dam officials are looking into the possibility of a more rational route for a county highway.
Common Council member Mike Wissell requested the city to look into the possible rerouting of County Highway G at an operations committee meeting Monday. Highway G is currently signed to run north onto South Spring Street from Reeseville, west on Mill Street, and south on Madison Street before heading west out of Beaver Dam. Technically, County Highway G terminates at city limits, but signage runs through the city for continuity.
The proposal is to have G continue down Highway 151 and use exit 129 instead. City officials will continue to study the issue, including maintenance agreements with the town of Beaver Dam and effect on snowplowing. Part of the county highway would go under the jurisdiction of the town of Beaver Dam. A planning engineer with the state Department of Transportation suggested having the city agree to do maintenance in an email to the city.
"This just seems like that should have been done a while back," Wissell said. "It’s common sense"
He noted that changing the highway route could cut down on traffic heading through residential areas in the city and reduce the need for some signage. The interchange at South Spring Street and Highway 151 did not always exist, so vehicles had to go through the city to access Madison Street before it did.
Council members discussed the issue of Highway G ten years ago, though the problem remains.
City officials will also explore restricting large truck traffic downtown on Front Street, which is part of State Highway 33. The city and Wisconsin Department of Transportation had considered a Highway 33 bypass of the city prior to construction projects a decade ago, but businesses along the route opposed the idea. The result was reconstruction of Highway 33 through the city and downtown as well as the residential areas on North Center Street.
