Beaver Dam to hash out questions about second fire station

The report also recommended the city should hire a full-time fire inspector to help catch up on inspections. The inspector would also be available to take calls. The review suggests hiring a training chief.

Mannel has previously anticipated going to referendum on the second fire station, which could be a possibility in this year's election.

The report says a substation should be on Ganske Road/Highway B, west of Highway 151. The report says the station could also become a training center in collaboration with Moraine Park Technical College and could become a new revenue stream.