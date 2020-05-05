Beaver Dam to hash out questions about second fire station

The possibility of building a second fire station in Beaver Dam is back on the agenda.
The Police and Fire Commission met Tuesday to discuss the next steps and a recent study completed about the fire department's staffing needs. The commission decided to meet again May 19 to discuss the topic more in depth and to answer questions city officials have.
"I want to make sure everyone's up to speed," said Jeff Kohman, commission chairman.
Beaver Dam officials have spent years discussing the need for a new fire station in the city. The city's existing fire station is just south of downtown on South Lincoln Avenue. Fire Chief Alan Mannel has expressed a need for a second station to cover the city's north side as development continues there.
The study's results were released in February after piggybacking off a broader emergency services study the county was doing about how to best serve communities as departments face funding and staffing shortages. The Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department also provides responses to areas outside of city limits. The study was conducted by Strategic Management and Consulting.
The study recommended a referendum to seek funding for additional staffing and to pursue a new substation on the city's north side.
The report recommends that the department staff a third ambulance at all times and have the staff cross-trained for both fire and paramedic response.
The report also recommended the city should hire a full-time fire inspector to help catch up on inspections. The inspector would also be available to take calls. The review suggests hiring a training chief.
Mannel has previously anticipated going to referendum on the second fire station, which could be a possibility in this year's election.
The report says a substation should be on Ganske Road/Highway B, west of Highway 151. The report says the station could also become a training center in collaboration with Moraine Park Technical College and could become a new revenue stream.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.