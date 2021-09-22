Beaver Dam to install lights in alley over crime concerns

Beaver Dam will install lights in a north side alley after residents expressed concerns about crime.

On Monday, the Common Council approved a resolution to allow Alliant Energy to install street lights in the alley between the 1700 block of North Center Street and the 200 block of Cherokee Road. Four lights were be installed at the cost of $9.34 per month.

Council member Dave Hansen said the issue was brought to the council's attention by individuals about security and residents in the area who live alone over illegal things that might happen in the area at night. Director of Engineering Todd Janssen said that four lights was found to be the ideal number for the length of the area after an initial request of two.

He said it was a good spend of money to add security at a minimum cost to benefit individuals there and make it a safer place to walk.

Council member Kay Appenfeldt, who represents the area, said she has been working with the people who live in they alleyway since early summer and that she has received multiple reports of safety issues from people who go through the area late at night, with talk of drug trafficking and attempted break-ins.

