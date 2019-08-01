Beaver Dam is among six Wisconsin communities and 159 communities across the country that will receive AARP Community Challenge Grants this year, AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson recently announced.
The $5,000 grant awarded to the city of Beaver Dam will be used to improve the Mural Walking Tour by adding benches along the trail that showcase 17 murals of memorable images of historic significance.
“All the Wisconsin communities chosen as grant winners this year showed high levels of creativity, innovation and a desire to help their residents live comfortably and age with dignity in their own cities, towns and villages,” Wilson said. “These quick-action grants are designed specifically to make communities more livable for everyone, and these six Wisconsin grants will help accomplish that goal.”
AARP will distribute more than $30,000 to the six Wisconsin winners and nearly $1.6 million among all the grant winners, which are developing “quick-action” projects across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each project will help communities make immediate improvements while jump-starting long-term progress to support residents of all ages.
Other grant winners from Wisconsin are Bayfield, a wheelchair accessible walkway in the North Pikes Creek Wetlands; Berlin, bench painting contest with winning selections placed in a park; Ellsworth, a "then and now & future" walking tour and mixed-use neighborhood; Greendale, directional signage, benches and walking path maps; and Sheboygan, downtown historical walking tour with signage, an online app and paper maps for non-computer/smartphone users.
Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen enlisted local grant writer Lori Uttech-Hanson to seek an AARP Community Challenge Grant in 2018, which was unsuccessful.
“I learned about the grants through the Wisconsin League of Municipalities,” said Glewen. “After our first attempt we made some changes and re-submitted it. This year we were successful and received $5,000.”
Another plus for Beaver Dam’s selection is the city’s involvement in the Blue Zones healthy living initiatives.
“It’s a Blue Zones goal to get people walking and the mural tour is a pretty good radius,” said Glewen.
The city recently purchased 13 black steel benches for approximately $1,000 each.
“We kind of got started on outdoor seating because we placed some of the benches already,” said Glewen. “Pairing five more of them with the city’s murals makes sense. Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. put together a lovely brochure/map of our 18 murals and some of our benches will be placed so people can sit down and enjoy the murals while they’re exploring downtown.”
This is the third year of the Community Challenge Grant. In the first year, Wisconsin grants were awarded for projects in Oconomowoc and Milwaukee. Last year, grants helped projects in La Crosse, Ashland, Sheboygan, Deer Park, Goodman and Gays Mills.
“AARP’s teams on the ground across Wisconsin and the entire country heard from mayors, local leaders and residents about the value of getting quick wins to create long-term change,” Wilson said. “We developed this grant program to answer that call and help build momentum for more livable communities nationwide.”
The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages.
As part of this, AARP staff and volunteers are working across the country, engaging and mobilizing residents, delivering technical assistance and expertise to local leaders and organizations, and supporting the work of the 381 communities that have enrolled in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities.
