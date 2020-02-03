Beaver Dam to receive grant for East Davis Street reconstruction

Beaver Dam will be receiving another large grant for a road reconstruction project.
Mayor Becky Glewen said in an interview Monday the city will receive a grant of about $800,000 to help pay for reconstructing East Davis Street from South Spring Street to South University Avenue. According to state and city documents, the project has been planned for 2021. The Common Council makes final decisions about projects and how to finance them one year at a time in the fall.
"In all of these things that we're looking at, we're trying to tap into what are all the grants that are available and how can any of these roads fall into place with some of those things," Glewen said. "That's why some of those things got bumped back a bit, because we know we can access a grant coming up in a year."
Glewen said the city has been working to put planned road projects on a cycle to help with receiving grant funding.
The city received a grant last year for $1 million to help fund the 2020 South Spring Street reconstruction project. South Spring Street will be rebuilt from Mill Street to Judson Drive, starting in May.
The project will involve replacing pavement with concrete, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalks, sanitation infrastructure, water infrastructure, and storm sewer. The road will be widened to accommodate two 11-foot traffic lanes and two eight-foot parking lines on both sides.
There will be changes made to help pedestrians as well.
Road projects planned for next year include:
- Roosevelt Drive from Webster Street to Park Avenue.
- South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive.
- West Burnett Street from Center Street to York Street.
- Prospect Avenue from Eilbes Avenue to Crystal Lake Road.
- The extension of sewer and water services on Madison Street for the upcoming Kwik Trip expansion.
