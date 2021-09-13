Beaver Dam to reform city government

A significant change will be coming to city hall next year.

On Monday, the Beaver Dam Common Council unanimously approved ordinance changes to shift to a form of government with an elected part-time mayor, hired city administrator and elected council starting in 2022. Right now, the city has an elected full-time mayor serving alongside the council.

The change will take the oversight of day-to-day operations out of the hands of whomever the mayor is and hand it to the city administrator, whose hiring the council would approve. The elected mayor would still be responsible for setting a vision, coming up with policy ideas and proposals and being the face of the city of Beaver Dam.

"We'll always have a mayor," said City Attorney Maryann Schacht. "The mayor will always be the head of the city."

Further details about the hiring process, what the city administrator's salary would be, how to pay it are to come later. Mayor Becky Glewen has indicated that she would not want to move into the administrator job and would be reducing her role and looking for a new full-time position. She has pushed for the switch to a city administrator for the past couple years.