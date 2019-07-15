Another road in Beaver Dam will soon be repaired.
Beaver Dam Common Council accepted the bid to reconstruct West Burnett Street Monday from Ptaschinski Construction for $893,347. Funding will come from a mix of streets, water, wastewater and storm water utility capital improvements account. The city received two bids and Ptaschinksi was the lowest.
The full project will include $440,288 in street system improvements, $101,350 in storm water improvements, $100,590 in sanitary sewer system improvements and $169,519 in water system improvements and other infrastructure work.
Construction crews are working on Stone Street currently. The city has also been planning to reconstruct Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street this year, a more complicated project that has drawn concern from residents. The Common Council has approved using the city's special assessment powers on properties along the road, but has not yet voted on bids.
City officials plan to seek bids that would consider completing the Roosevelt/Warren project this year and bids that would consider starting the project this year and completing it next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)