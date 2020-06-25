Beaver Dam to stage block party as other events are canceled due to pandemic

The block party is being promoted as "socially distanced." Metz said there will be plenty of activities to spread people out over a lot of outdoor space, distance between vendors, outdoor picnic tables, hand sanitizer and so on. Vendors will be encouraged to keep their areas sanitized.

She acknowledged people are in different places on the pandemic, and some people will be wearing masks while others won't.

The city's community development manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher, also an organizer of the weekend's events, did not respond to messages Wednesday and Thursday.

Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said the department is discouraging large public gatherings which make it difficult to do tracing and identify people someone may have been in contact with if they do test positive for COVID-19.

She said the department has not put out any health orders and doesn't plan to anytime soon, and trusts people to make the right decisions and take responsibility for themselves.

If people do choose to participate in a large gathering, Sauer said they are encouraging people to do social distancing as much as they can, wear a mask if they feel comfortable doing so and follow relevant guidance that is widely available online, including for vendors.