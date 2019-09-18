Beaver Dam will look at whether to remove constraints the city placed on itself when it comes to borrowing money.
On Monday, the Common Council voted to have Kara Nelson, the administrative committee chair, and city officials begin to draft a new debt limit policy for the council to consider. In 2010, under Council President Jon Litscher, the council set a limit of $1.6 million every year to borrow for projects like road reconstruction and park improvements, unless 11 out of 14 council members voted to go over it.
The limit is now a little over $1.6 million with a small change made last year. The council voted to go over the limit for 2018 and 2019, with most of the money in those years going to road projects, and a current proposal calls to go over it again in 2020 to help finance $4 million worth of road projects and pay for other improvements around the city.
During that time, residents have been calling out for the city to fix the roads, but a $1.6 million limit can limit how quickly roads can get done when a single reconstruction project could cost more than that.
Council member Mick Fischer, who regularly expresses concern with the debt the city takes on to finance major products, said the current proposal is the most fiscally irresponsible borrowing plan he has seen during his years on the council.
The council voted on Fischer’s motion to accept council member Jack Yuds’ proposed change to the debt limit to about $2.05 million for 2020, as if the city had been raising it by a certain percentage from the state tied to inflation since that time. It failed, but Fischer, Yuds, Kevin Burnett, Mary Morgan and Ken Anderson voted for it.
“I would just question how do you plan on taking care of deteriorating buildings, outdated telephone systems and the like?” said Mayor Becky Glewen. The 2020 proposal includes millions for roads and money to spruce up parks, buy new equipment, fix roofs and more. There are also proposals out to 2024 with borrowing that would also go over $1.6 million for planning purposes, but the council only approves borrowing one year at a time.
Glewen said council members will be able to make spending choices based on what constituents want and what the community wants.
Council member Dave Hansen said it would be a good idea, in the future, to involve more people in the community with making the capital improvement plans.
You have free articles remaining.
Nelson first proposed on Monday to get rid of the debt limit policy completely, but that idea was withdrawn for more discussion.
“I understand that fiscal conservancy is important and we should be the most staunch stewards of our taxpayer money,” Nelson said. “It’s a very heavy burden placed on the council in determining how much we’re going to borrow from the taxpayers and increase their taxes. It’s something that I don’t take lightly.”
However, Nelson said, the city may not have been in the situation of playing catch up on road projects and pushing things back for years in the first place were it not for the strict limits followed in the past. She said officials should be able to look at the city’s trends and capacity for debt rather than be tied to a specific number.
Council President Cris Olson said he wasn’t OK with just removing the limit entirely in one night and that there should be some restrictions so the council has to think more about what it’s doing, but that the purpose of $1.6 million number wasn’t clear 10 years later.
“I feel like we were so beholden to this number and it makes us feel good, but we really don’t know what it means in the overall grand scheme of our city,” he said.
Council member Jaclyn Shelton said that the state and federal government don’t start with a hard limit when deciding what to borrow like Beaver Dam does.
“It’s an ongoing negotiation. I understand the idea of wanting to have a target number that we’re going to stay under, but that’s why we’re alderpeople,” she said. “We’ve been entrusted by our community to listen to what our needs are and to try and fit the best budget to fit those needs while still being responsible to our constituents for taxes and other purposes.”
The council will work out its borrowing plan for major projects as well as the city’s operating budget at a later date. Officials are also beginning to meet for strategic planning sessions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)