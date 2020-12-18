Beaver Dam traffic ticket appealed to state Supreme Court

A plaintiff in a case about state motor regulations petitioned for the state Supreme Court to review it after losing in the Court of Appeals.

In 2019, Diane Tomko of Beaver Dam was issued citations after being found operating a motor vehicle without insurance, not registering the vehicle, operating a vehicle without carrying a license and providing false information to mislead an officer after being pulled over for expired plates.

She took the citations to Dodge County Circuit Court following municipal court, and a judge upheld the citations in June. Judge Brian Pfitzinger ordered her to pay fines totaling $546.40. Tomko then took the case to the appeals court.

She argued in a brief to the appeals court that she has a right to drive on public highways “freely unencumbered” under the constitution and that state laws requiring insurance, licenses and vehicle registration infringe on her constitutional rights.

City Attorney Maryann Schacht argued that the right to travel does not translate into an unfettered right to travel on public roads free of government regulation, and that the courts have repeatedly held that operating a motor vehicle is a privilege properly regulated by the state.