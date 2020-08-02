Beaver Dam veteran surprised by honor for his service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charlie Kelm knew he was getting some company Saturday afternoon, but he wasn’t expecting the crowd he encountered at his Washington Street home.

“All of a sudden, everyone was here,” Kelm said.

Friends, family gathered as representatives from a variety of organizations came to honor the 72-year-old Vietnam veteran. Kelm had been scheduled to go on an honor flight in April but it was canceled due to COVID -19. Honor Flight is a national program that flies veterans to Washington D.C. for a one day trip to see war memorials and to honor their service to the United States.

Kelm was honored by representative from the Beaver Dam Police and Fire Department and motorcyclists who were asked by the owner of 6th Gear Bar and restaurant did a drive by following a pinning ceremony by the local VFW.

Representatives from Badger Honor Flight were also on hand to give Kelm a bag of items he would have received if he had taken the trip. Badger Honor Flight Director of Fundraising Dewy Gillette said Kelm already had been visited by a caravan after the trip was canceled, but they wanted to do something more after Kelm’s health took a turn for the worse.

Kelm said he served in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968.