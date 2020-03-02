Beaver Dam water billing error corrected

Beaver Dam officials report water bill errors have been corrected.

Residents who received their water and sewer bills in recent days and checked them online noticed unusual charges, including penalty charges covering negative balances and billing charges that exactly doubled water charges.

The city said there was a problem with the online program XPress Bill Pay used to complete water and sewer payments and that there was a billing statement charge that should not have been there.

Utilities Director Rob Minnema said the issue was corrected Monday morning and customers who log in now should see a corrected bill.

Minnema said customers who have paid the additional free will be credited or reimbursed.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

