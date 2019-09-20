Beaver Dam residents may have noticed a higher water bill this summer, but it wasn't because the rate went up.
Discussion blew up on the "Beaver Dam, WI Chatter" Facebook page, with residents posting their bills and wondering why they appeared to go up. Utilities Director Rob Minnema said there was not a recent water rate increase, and any jumps this summer might have to do with higher use.
The last water rate increase was in 2017. Water rate increases must be approved by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission and take place only after public hearings are held.
You have free articles remaining.
The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a sewer rate increase in January that was 35% overall, and affected different types of users differently. The average residential user was projected to see an extra $20 on the bill for sewer every quarter, which an average family paying about $100 to $130 each quarter.
The rate change was meant to address higher expenses and lower-than-projected revenue from industrial customers, including from businesses pursuing efficiencies to lower their own costs. The change was also meant to help build cash flow and hold off borrowing as projects move forward and infrastructure ages.
A 35% increase overall was expected to raise about $1 million in revenue. The sewer rates remain among the lowest among other communities in the area, according to Minnema.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)