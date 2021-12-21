Beaver Dam water tower to get new paint job

Minnema said all the old cellular equipment should be off the water tower by June and the painting project is tentatively slated to start July 1.

The paint job will include the new city logo in a wraparound design.

The concept calls for a splash of water to wrap around the entire tower with a piece visible from every angle in the downtown area, whether of the kayaker under a sun or the city motto. The blue water would go all the way down the standpipe.

Minnema said the cost to put any type of wording or logo is roughly 2-4% of the project cost.

He said paint costs have gone up dramatically since the rehab discussions first took place and the project’s scope has increased, as well.

“Initially, we were not going to do the interior of the water tower, but after discussing with my technical inspector consultants this fall, we determined that it would be foolish not to do the interior at this time. That way the entire tower is done inside and out to give us a 25 to 30 year life span on the project,” he said.

Four coats of high quality paint will be applied to the exterior, three coats on the interior and two coats on the legs.