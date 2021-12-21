Beaver Dam water tower to get new paint job

The downtown Beaver Dam water tower will be getting a fresh new look this summer, after more than five years of discussion and delays.
At its Monday night meeting, the Beaver Dam Common Council contracted with James Orr Coating Inspection of Madison to rehab the tower at a cost of approximately $1.1 million. Payment will come from the city’s water utility budget and be paid in five annual installments of $226,500.
The water tower, situated near Rotary Park and the Beaver Dam River, was built in 1936. It was last painted in 2009.
Beaver Dam Utilities Director Rob Minnema noted there was failing paint and corrosion in 2016, but that the tower was structurally sound. He said the paint that was used in the last paint job was meant to have a life span coat of 10 years.
In 2016, the painting of the tower was estimated to cost $700,000. The project was delayed to 2019 due to high voltage lines that need to be moved. American Transmission Company permanently relocated the lines at their expense.
The next delay involved having to remove cellular phone equipment from the top of the tower. A new monopole adjacent to the tower was installed this past summer to hold new cellular 5G equipment. Verizon already has its equipment attached on the pole and UScellular plans to attach its equipment in January.
Minnema said all the old cellular equipment should be off the water tower by June and the painting project is tentatively slated to start July 1.
The paint job will include the new city logo in a wraparound design.
The concept calls for a splash of water to wrap around the entire tower with a piece visible from every angle in the downtown area, whether of the kayaker under a sun or the city motto. The blue water would go all the way down the standpipe.
Minnema said the cost to put any type of wording or logo is roughly 2-4% of the project cost.
He said paint costs have gone up dramatically since the rehab discussions first took place and the project’s scope has increased, as well.
“Initially, we were not going to do the interior of the water tower, but after discussing with my technical inspector consultants this fall, we determined that it would be foolish not to do the interior at this time. That way the entire tower is done inside and out to give us a 25 to 30 year life span on the project,” he said.
Four coats of high quality paint will be applied to the exterior, three coats on the interior and two coats on the legs.
According to Minnema, this specific project will not impact the water rates.