Beaver Dam will hold referendum on adding firefighters/paramedics

Beaver Dam has grown throughout the years, Mannel said. It also has a large number of rental properties and apartment complexes.

“We also have a large number of senior citizens,” Mannel said. “We love our senior citizens but they are high end users.”

Beaver Dam is not alone in having less volunteers but does have smaller numbers of paid staff than other cities around its size in the area, Mannel said.

Police and fire commissioner Casey Carney said that the fire department had made a compelling argument.

“We have talked this thing to death,” Carney said. “While we have been chit chatting the problem just gets worse.”

The staffing situation is just getting worse and could be a critical mistake if the city does not look at adding additional staff for the fire department, Carney said.

“We have to give it to the citizens of Beaver Dam to make the call,” Carney said.

Commissioner John Oathout said he still had some questions and felt it was better to amend the original number of adding eight staff members, including a training chief and fire inspector, just adding the six firefighter/paramedic positions.