Beaver Dam will hold referendum on adding firefighters/paramedics

The Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission met on Tuesday night to bring a plan to add additional firefighter/paramedics to the city.
The Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission agreed on bringing a question to the Beaver Dam City Council asking for voters in Beaver Dam to have the option of approving six additional firefighter/paramedic positions for the city of Beaver Dam.
The commission wrestled with a similar question a week ago when decided to deny bring a referendum question to the city council. The special meeting on Tuesday was to reconsider that denial.
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel spoke to the commission about needing additional staff members.
Beaver Dam Fire Department currently has two full-time chiefs, 18 full-time firefighters/paramedics and 28 part-time on call firefighters. The fire station is staffed with a minimum of five firefighters/paramedics and a maximum of six.
At this point, Mannel said they are short and waiting to hire two firefighters, but they know there is a need for more. Many times the department has multiple calls and there is a higher call volume than in the past.
“There is no one factor that has affected our call volume,” Mannel said. “There are many reasons why the department is busy.”
Beaver Dam has grown throughout the years, Mannel said. It also has a large number of rental properties and apartment complexes.
“We also have a large number of senior citizens,” Mannel said. “We love our senior citizens but they are high end users.”
Beaver Dam is not alone in having less volunteers but does have smaller numbers of paid staff than other cities around its size in the area, Mannel said.
Police and fire commissioner Casey Carney said that the fire department had made a compelling argument.
“We have talked this thing to death,” Carney said. “While we have been chit chatting the problem just gets worse.”
The staffing situation is just getting worse and could be a critical mistake if the city does not look at adding additional staff for the fire department, Carney said.
“We have to give it to the citizens of Beaver Dam to make the call,” Carney said.
Commissioner John Oathout said he still had some questions and felt it was better to amend the original number of adding eight staff members, including a training chief and fire inspector, just adding the six firefighter/paramedic positions.
Carney cast the lone vote against reducing the positions from eight to six.
Mannel is hoping to get the question approved for the November ballot.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
