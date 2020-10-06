 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam will settle with DNR over 2017 fish kill incident
A fish kill will no longer hang in the air following a settlement with the state.

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a settlement with the state to close out a 2017 incident where thousands of fish died in Beaver Dam River. In June of that year, construction crews were working on reconstructing the culverts over the river on Cooper Street after it was damaged in the 2008 flood.

The city used the dam to lower the water level to create a dry area for crews to do concrete work and continue the project, which had been delayed due to high waters. Then a few thousand fish turned up dead, including game fish.

According to the settlement agreement, the state Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Justice have been investigating the city for violating state statute and the lake level order in conjunction with the culvert project. The settlement is meant for the state and the city to avoid litigation. It does not make an admission of liability by the city or a concession by the state on claims of city violations.

Under the terms of the agreement, the city will pay $3,000 to the DNR as restitution for the fish. The city will also complete a project to improve public access to the river near Cooper Street with rock riprap and fishing platforms near Cooper Street at an estimated cost of $41,000. 

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

