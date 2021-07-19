Beaver Dam woman bakes for the fun, profit: Tweet Treats sells online and at local market

She has never attended culinary school, or worked in a professional kitchen, but Karen Berkevich knows the special ingredients that make her Tweet Treats delicious:
Love and family.
Karen and Mike Berkevich met while attending Beaver Dam High School. Karen honed her skills baking for her husband and three children.
“It was mostly because of the family,” Karen said. “I like to make the cookies rather than buying them from the store. After Mike and I got married and I started to do my own baking, I found out how much I enjoyed it. Now there’s no one home to eat it, so I’ve turned it into a business.”
A tech-based career intervened, giving her the skills needed to launch her Etsy-based business, and also selling through Facebook and through her website. She also sells at the weekly Columbus Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m., and does custom orders as well.
She does the bookwork as well, even though she far prefers baking to keeping accounts.
Her goal is simple.
“It’s like grandma’s baking. I use recipes from my mom, my mother-in-law, some are my grandmas’. Some I find online, but it’s basically the old-time baking done in the kitchen of our remodeled farmhouse. I’m finding that people really enjoy it and often say, ‘Your cookies taste real.’ I like hearing that. One person said it was like her mom came back from the dead!”
The farm is between Beaver Dam and Columbus.
Karen started the business a year ago February, just after retiring. Since she was retiring, she had the option of waiting until the recent COVID 19 slowdown. She continues to follow safety precautions in all her food preparation, and is happy to have the audience that her products now please.
Among her dozens of offerings are cookies, muffins, cupcakes, scones, quick-breads, bagels, bars and pies. Custom orders are welcome.
The most unusual offering was a chocolate zucchini raspberry cupcake. The top sellers are her caramel apple pies and pumpkin squares with cream cheese frosting. She does not do decorated cakes, saying that she is not artistic enough for that kind of work.
Ingredients include seasonal fruits, which are used fresh or frozen for later use. Eggs are fresh from an area farm. Whenever possible products are grown locally.
Photos on the website are not enhanced in any way, and show delectable treats as they truly appear. A perhaps unexpected challenge is the temptation of eating her products.
“You have to make sure it tastes good,” she said laughing.
Karen begins preparing for the farmers market on Mondays and Tuesdays, choosing a variety of items for each event. She makes the bagels Wednesday morning so they’re especially fresh for the market crowds.
Finding the business name was a challenge, with so many previously taken. Granddaughter Mady Walz, then 11 and now 13, thought of the name “Tweet Treats Bakery.”
“Nobody had taken it and I thought, we could play around with that,” Karen said. “We can do this.”
Mady made the decision irresistible when she drew a bird wearing an apron and a chef’s hat that is now the company logo.
“She did a really good job, and of course it stays with the theme of keeping it all in the family,” Karen said.
“Love and family,” she confirmed. “That’s what it’s all about.”