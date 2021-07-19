Beaver Dam woman bakes for the fun, profit: Tweet Treats sells online and at local market

She has never attended culinary school, or worked in a professional kitchen, but Karen Berkevich knows the special ingredients that make her Tweet Treats delicious:

Love and family.

Karen and Mike Berkevich met while attending Beaver Dam High School. Karen honed her skills baking for her husband and three children.

“It was mostly because of the family,” Karen said. “I like to make the cookies rather than buying them from the store. After Mike and I got married and I started to do my own baking, I found out how much I enjoyed it. Now there’s no one home to eat it, so I’ve turned it into a business.”

A tech-based career intervened, giving her the skills needed to launch her Etsy-based business, and also selling through Facebook and through her website. She also sells at the weekly Columbus Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 3 to 6:30 p.m., and does custom orders as well.

She does the bookwork as well, even though she far prefers baking to keeping accounts.

Her goal is simple.