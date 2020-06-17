Beaver Dam woman carries on ancient art of chair caning

The couple would see chairs at auctions and promptly starting buying them to repair and sell. White didn’t have the time to do work for herself and others, so many chairs still await restoration. With antique prices depressed, she sometimes offers her chairs to thrift shops, hoping the buyers might hire her to finish the jobs that never got started.

White has gained a reputation for perfection, and calls have come to her from the the Wisconsin Governor’s Mansion in Maple Bluff. During the annual Christmas decorating, someone put a baby carrier on a caned 19th century French armchair. The carrier broke through the back, which has a painted oval at its center.

The repairs would challenge any expert.

White knew exactly what to do and the chair was shortly on its way back home. She was called back later to repair another chair.

Chairs often have emotional ties.

“I often wonder what they would say if they could talk,” White said. “I’ve redone a lot of family pieces, which have seen and heard a lot of history. People often want to save the things that they remember being in the family so they can be passed on to future generations.”

Some are beyond saving.