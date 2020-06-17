Beaver Dam woman carries on ancient art of chair caning

People have been creating comfortable seats with plant fibers since Biblical times, as some of the furniture preserved from King Tut’s tomb proves.
Fast forward more than 3,000 years and the trend re-emerged during Queen Victoria’s reign. Caned chairs and rattan furniture became popular in ways the ancients wouldn’t have recognized.
Few examples have survived intact, and often repair and/or replacement of caned seats and backs is needed.
Enter Gloria Jean White of 224 Cherokee St., Beaver Dam. She is one of the few remaining practitioners of the art. She is sought out whenever repairs or replacements are needed. From the Wisconsin Governor’s mansion to sets of chairs in Florida, Colorado and Washington, D.C., her skills are widely known and sought out by many across the nation.
White has shared her skills with the public, and wove herself into family histories.
Originally from Oregon, Wisconsin, White began to learn the art of caning in 1995.
“I’ve always been a seamstress and I really like to make things,” White said. “When I was in my 20s I liked the look of antique chairs and I liked caning. I could always find beautiful chairs but could never find anyone to repair them. Several years later I was living in Denver and learned that my dad was taking a caning class through Madison Area Technical College. I thought, ‘Wow. I wish I was there so I could take the class with him.’”
As her mother’s health began to fail, White moved back home and took the class on Monday evenings. Eventually, the teacher told White she knew as much as she (the teacher) did. White eventually took over as teacher, and at her instructor’s urging started a business offering the weaving of cane, reed, rush, Danish cord and Shaker tape seats and backs.
“I didn’t think a business would ever fly,” she said. “How would people find out about me and all that?”
The former teacher sent many clients to White and word quickly spread.
Perfecting her skills as she went, White learned more and more about the craft. The process usually involves eight or nine steps. Most often the weaving holes need to be cleaned and repaired. The cane strips are soaked for a time to make them pliable. The weaving starts by creating a grid from front to back and then side to side. Then the caning fibers, which consist of outer bark of the rattan palm vine, are woven diagonally to create octagonal holes. A finishing band is added around the perimeter to give a finished look.
Things get tougher when a chair has a contoured seat or back, or when a repair must be made to existing cane.
Partner Ron Faust is the antique buff of the family, and their home is furnished with many of his finds.
“He’s the one who’s into collecting,” White said. “He collects everything.”
The couple would see chairs at auctions and promptly starting buying them to repair and sell. White didn’t have the time to do work for herself and others, so many chairs still await restoration. With antique prices depressed, she sometimes offers her chairs to thrift shops, hoping the buyers might hire her to finish the jobs that never got started.
White has gained a reputation for perfection, and calls have come to her from the the Wisconsin Governor’s Mansion in Maple Bluff. During the annual Christmas decorating, someone put a baby carrier on a caned 19th century French armchair. The carrier broke through the back, which has a painted oval at its center.
The repairs would challenge any expert.
White knew exactly what to do and the chair was shortly on its way back home. She was called back later to repair another chair.
Chairs often have emotional ties.
“I often wonder what they would say if they could talk,” White said. “I’ve redone a lot of family pieces, which have seen and heard a lot of history. People often want to save the things that they remember being in the family so they can be passed on to future generations.”
Some are beyond saving.
“I’ve seen some pretty bad ones,” White said. “I have two different men who do repairs including “Encore” near Cambridge and “Hunter’s Run” in Burnett. Of course that adds to the cost.”
Faust joked, “I tell people she’s Swiss. She takes stuff apart and puts it back the way it’s supposed to be. I’m German. I’m the one who cuts the cane out and puts a board over the top of it.”
He said White’s work is so precise she sometimes notices a flaw no one else would see.
“She’ll get about halfway done and I’ll come by and say, ‘Oh, that looks really nice,’” Faust said. “An hour later I’ll come back and it’s all torn apart! She’ll say, ‘I should have moved it over one hole further.’ I say, ‘Nobody’s going to notice that.’ She’ll say, ‘I’ll notice it.’”
He jokes that White’s wage averages out to 25 cents an hour. Prices can vary greatly depending on the complexity of the job. Hand caning ranges from abut $80 for a simple seat to several hundred dollars for something more elaborate.
“It’s both therapeutic and frustrating,” White said. “You have to make judgement calls. It truly is an art to do it well. A lot of the time the person who made the chair hasn’t measured each hole perfectly so you have to compensate for that to make it look good. Still, I enjoy doing it. It’s fun for me and I can take a project wherever I go.”
