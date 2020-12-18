Beaver Dam woman charged with sending Suboxone into Dodge County Jail

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Beaver Dam woman faces felony charges for sending a drug into Dodge County Jail that is used to treat opioid addiction to an inmate.
Lindsay Zechzer is charged with nine counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. She faces up to 3 ½ years for each count.
According to the criminal complaint, Zechzer sent letters to an inmate in the Dodge County Jail that had buprenorphine (also known as Suboxone) under the stamps on the envelopes in September.
Beaver Dam Police spoke to Zechzer on Sept. 18 at her home. Zechzer was told that they were monitoring the calls between her and the inmate where they were talking about her letters not getting to him. Zechzer told the officers that the letters she had been sending was arriving within a few days but then it started taking longer to get to him. She was told that the letters were not getting to him because they had been seized due to the Suboxone strips under the stamps. Zechzer allegedly admitted to sending the letters and said she did not have a prescription for the drug.
Zechzer’s initial appearance in court is scheduled for Jan. 11.
