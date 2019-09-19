{{featured_button_text}}
Two injured in motorcycle accident

Two people from Beaver Dam were taken by helicopter to University Hospital after the motorcycle they were riding blew a tire and crashed on Highway 33 on Saturday at 3 p.m.

 KASIE KNOLL/Contributed

A Beaver Dam woman has died of injuries from a motorcycle accident last month.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dawn Fellner, 46, died at UW Hospital Sept. 13. Fellner was a passenger on a cycle that blew a tire and crashed in the town of Herman Aug. 31.

James Fellner, 58, has been identified as the driver of the motorcycle.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The accident occurred on Highway 33, west of Highway AY. The highway was shut down for almost two hours as a result.

Both of the Fellners were not wearing helmets and were Med Flighted from the scene.

Assisting on scene was the Iron Ridge Fire/1st Responders, Allenton Fire/EMS, West Bend Paramedics and Beaver Dam Paramedics.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.