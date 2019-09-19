A Beaver Dam woman has died of injuries from a motorcycle accident last month.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dawn Fellner, 46, died at UW Hospital Sept. 13. Fellner was a passenger on a cycle that blew a tire and crashed in the town of Herman Aug. 31.
James Fellner, 58, has been identified as the driver of the motorcycle.
The accident occurred on Highway 33, west of Highway AY. The highway was shut down for almost two hours as a result.
Both of the Fellners were not wearing helmets and were Med Flighted from the scene.
Assisting on scene was the Iron Ridge Fire/1st Responders, Allenton Fire/EMS, West Bend Paramedics and Beaver Dam Paramedics.
