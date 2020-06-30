Beaver Dam woman found not guilty by reason of mental defect in sexual assault case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Beaver Dam woman was found not guilty by reason of mental defect in Dodge County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Jennifer Schmidt, 50, appeared in court before Judge Steven Bauer for review of an independent evaluation for the mental defect plea. According to court records, Schmidt then pleaded guilty, but not guilty due to mental defect to one felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child. Two felony charges of second degree sexual assault of a child and another of repeated sexual assault of a child were dismissed but read into the record. Bauer accepted the guilty, but not guilty due to mental defect plea.

There will be a predisposition investigation and under Wisconsin law, the finding shall lead to Schmidt being committed to the Department of Health Services.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of the victim contacted police in May 2019 to report that Schmidt was having an inappropriate sexual relationship with her 15-year-old son. The boy told police that Schmidt had asked him to have sex with her and he told her that she was too old. He said he had non-consensual sex with Schmidt after she threatened to kill his sister’s unborn child.