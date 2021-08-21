Beaver Dam woman gains leadership skills from ag organizations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Flounder, who comes in at 1,088 lbs., did not do well at the fair his year. Sparky, who weights 1,500 lbs,. did place and was sold at the meat animal auction on Thursday for $3.25 a pound.

Her lambs also did well and won first place ribbons. She chose to sell the steer because of its size.

“I have been caring for my steers since February,” Bird said. “I routinely feed, water, and make sure they have dry bedding. I also put them on halters to brush them off and walk them around to get them ready for the fair.”

The money raised from the meat animal auction will go to Bird’s college fund. She will be attending U.W. River Falls this fall and majoring agriculture business or agriculture education.

Bird said everything from joining the 4-H as a child to showing her animals this week at the fair has been a great learning experience for her, and she is happy to encourage younger children as well.

“4-H teaches you skills that you use in the outside world,” Bird said. “When I was younger I didn’t talk to anyone, but 4-H gives you leadership skills while teaching you that you can’t win them all.”