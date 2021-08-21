Beaver Dam woman gains leadership skills from ag organizations

The skills used to show animals at the Dodge County Fair can create leadership skills for the teens that spend hours getting their animals ready.
Lexi Bird, who graduated from Beaver Dam High School in the spring, began showing animals when she was a kindergartner in the little britches. Bird said she joined 4-H in fourth grade and showed sheep and cattle.
“I joined FFA my freshman year but still continued to show under 4-H to keep the rest of our family and displays together,” Bird said. “I have learned leadership, communication, patience, and responsibility skills, etc. the last three years I have been a youth beef representative on the Meat Animal Sale Committee.”
Bird has held the role of parliamentarian, President, Vice President, Secretary, Reporter, and Sunshine in the 4-H.
“All of these different opportunities and leadership roles have worked hand in hand to overall make me a better showman,” Bird said. “I am comfortable talking with judges and have been in livestock judging competitions where I feel more comfortable when picking out my animals for the fair. I have also been able to teach different clinics to other youth in their projects and it’s just such a great opportunity to give back and help other members grow and learn.”
Bird brought two Angus cross steers to the fair, Flounder and Sparky, along with two market lambs, that were shown in the home bred and raised class.
Flounder, who comes in at 1,088 lbs., did not do well at the fair his year. Sparky, who weights 1,500 lbs,. did place and was sold at the meat animal auction on Thursday for $3.25 a pound.
Her lambs also did well and won first place ribbons. She chose to sell the steer because of its size.
“I have been caring for my steers since February,” Bird said. “I routinely feed, water, and make sure they have dry bedding. I also put them on halters to brush them off and walk them around to get them ready for the fair.”
The money raised from the meat animal auction will go to Bird’s college fund. She will be attending U.W. River Falls this fall and majoring agriculture business or agriculture education.
Bird said everything from joining the 4-H as a child to showing her animals this week at the fair has been a great learning experience for her, and she is happy to encourage younger children as well.
“4-H teaches you skills that you use in the outside world,” Bird said. “When I was younger I didn’t talk to anyone, but 4-H gives you leadership skills while teaching you that you can’t win them all.”
It has been very rewarding this year to see a lot of children performing in the “junior britches showmanship contest, where she began her competitions at the fair.