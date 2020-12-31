Beaver Dam woman plans quiet birthday as she turns 21 New Year's Day

Miranda Rueter was born on Jan. 1, 2000, when many thought the Y2K computer glitch would disrupt civilization.

Now she will turn 21 with a quiet celebration at home after a true disruption, the COVID-19 pandemic, has changed the world.

Leading up to her birth, many people believed the Y2K problem involving a computer shortcut for dates would shutdown businesses, disrupt computer systems in machines and cause power outages among other problems.

“We did take half our money out of our account in cash just in case,” Miranda’s father Chris Rueter said. “We were waiting for the power to shut down.”

Chris said Miranda was small, but long when she came into the world at 7:11 p.m. on New Year’s Day and was the first baby born that year at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam, which was then known as Beaver Dam Community Hospital.

“She was supposed to be born the day after Christmas, but she was late,” Rueter said.

Miranda’s mother Carol Neuman was kept overnight on New Year’s Eve. Miranda said that she was told that the television was left on and the Wisconsin Badgers were playing the Rose Bowl when her mother was giving birth. (The Badgers won 17-9 over Stanford).