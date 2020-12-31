Beaver Dam woman plans quiet birthday as she turns 21 New Year's Day

Miranda Rueter was born on Jan. 1, 2000, when many thought the Y2K computer glitch would disrupt civilization.
Now she will turn 21 with a quiet celebration at home after a true disruption, the COVID-19 pandemic, has changed the world.
Leading up to her birth, many people believed the Y2K problem involving a computer shortcut for dates would shutdown businesses, disrupt computer systems in machines and cause power outages among other problems.
“We did take half our money out of our account in cash just in case,” Miranda’s father Chris Rueter said. “We were waiting for the power to shut down.”
Chris said Miranda was small, but long when she came into the world at 7:11 p.m. on New Year’s Day and was the first baby born that year at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam, which was then known as Beaver Dam Community Hospital.
“She was supposed to be born the day after Christmas, but she was late,” Rueter said.
Miranda’s mother Carol Neuman was kept overnight on New Year’s Eve. Miranda said that she was told that the television was left on and the Wisconsin Badgers were playing the Rose Bowl when her mother was giving birth. (The Badgers won 17-9 over Stanford).
“I never imagined how the last 21 years would go, but she’s grown into such a beautiful soul, on her own path in life,” Neuman said. “I cry every year on her birthday, because it could have ended up badly for both of us that day. Miranda always laughs and tells me to stop crying. I don’t really think she knows how amazing she really is and how lucky we are to have her in our lives.”
Chris said he imagined that Miranda would have been escorted by his wife Traci, Carol and her husband Don and himself on her 21st birthday and that the parents would leave Miranda with her friends after she could legally be in the bar.
“Then we’d just go home and wait for her to call,” Chris said. “She’s pretty responsible as it is.”
Miranda said during her past birthdays/New Year’s she would have sleep overs with her friends at her home, but she will be even safer this year by staying at home with her family.
Chris said he will be making prime rib and lobster for New Year’s Eve and they may celebrate with a drink at midnight.
The family has already had COVID-19 in the fall.
“We were thinking since we all had COVID, that maybe we could go out for a couple of drinks, but Miranda said no,” Chris said.
Miranda said, “It isn’t like we have had the antibody test and we know we are immune.”
She had the virus for a few weeks, Miranda said.
“I ran a fever for a few days but that broke,” Miranda said. “I then lost my smell and taste and slept all the time. I had no appetite. It ended with me having the cough and a stuffy nose. You don’t want to get it.”