Beaver Dam woman stitches a following to promote her crochet dreams

“I pretty much built it up on Instagram primarily until I discovered TikTok and from there it was 'bam' it just took off like no other,” Csiacsek said.

Csiacsek has more than 653,000 followers on TikTok and her posts have generated 8.5 million likes.

SHe started on TikTok after COVID-19 pandemic precautions were put in place in March 2020. She had heard it was easy to go viral and decided to try the app.

“I thought well maybe that would be something I could do to get the business out there and see what happens,” Csiacsek said. “At first it was a bunch of goofy videos and I thought I would just have fun of it and not worry about getting followers, and then it just happened. I was just making crochet videos and goofy voice over videos, and it just took off.”

Csiacsek said she etches out designs for the stuffed animals she crochets and then works with the yarn to bring her artwork into reality.

Csiacsek said TikTok is like crocheting -- to learn just jump in and start doing it.

Csiacsek said she is working with a graphic designer on creating merchandise, which is called merch on the app, and may even create a book of patterns in the future.