Beaver Dam woman stitches a following to promote her crochet dreams

A Beaver Dam woman has found a following on TikTok for her crocheting business leading to a surge of orders.
Sarah Csiacsek, who graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 2011, started crocheting during her senior year with the help of YouTube videos.
“I don’t think I have anyone in my family who did it,” Csiacsek said. “I have one grandmother who was a knitter and tried to teach me.”
Knitting was not for Csiacsek, but she learned crocheting fairly quickly. The skill has helped her to deal with personal struggles throughout the years and she started Etsy shop for Fanatical Fibers (which is also her handle on TikTok). Etsy is an online shopping outlet.
“I started that, I think in 2014, I was just making a lot of hats and things and people said you should start open an Etsy Store,” Csiacsek said.
In 2018, she battled a chronic illness that left her bedridden much of the time. She said crocheting helped her get through that time.
"I wouldn't have made it through if it wasn't for crochet," Csiacsek said. "All I could do is sit and bed...well I could sit in bed and crochet."
She currently spends between 30 and 40 hours a week crocheting.
At first Csiacsek said she did not know much about selling online, but started small with cat toys.
“I pretty much built it up on Instagram primarily until I discovered TikTok and from there it was 'bam' it just took off like no other,” Csiacsek said.
Csiacsek has more than 653,000 followers on TikTok and her posts have generated 8.5 million likes.
SHe started on TikTok after COVID-19 pandemic precautions were put in place in March 2020. She had heard it was easy to go viral and decided to try the app.
“I thought well maybe that would be something I could do to get the business out there and see what happens,” Csiacsek said. “At first it was a bunch of goofy videos and I thought I would just have fun of it and not worry about getting followers, and then it just happened. I was just making crochet videos and goofy voice over videos, and it just took off.”
Csiacsek said she etches out designs for the stuffed animals she crochets and then works with the yarn to bring her artwork into reality.
Csiacsek said TikTok is like crocheting -- to learn just jump in and start doing it.
Csiacsek said she is working with a graphic designer on creating merchandise, which is called merch on the app, and may even create a book of patterns in the future.