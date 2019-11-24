Sue Gronholz of Beaver Dam has turned a passion for baking into a recipe for success, taking home grand prize honors in a recent “Taste of Home” baking contest.
Gronholz was awarded $500 for her mint chocolate cheesecake recipe that appears in the national magazine’s October/November issue. She also took runner-up accolades in its December/January holiday party food contest with a recipe for chocolate peppermint cheesecake.
Culinary skills are something Gronholz learned to practice early on.
“My love for food is lifelong. My mom was always in the kitchen, my grandmas were always in the kitchen and the garden, my dad was a big gardener,” she said. “My dad took a packed lunch to work and he always had to have dessert – a meal wasn’t finished until you had dessert. So my sister and I were in charge of making desserts and we got a lot of experience that way.”
Gronholz has been a volunteer field editor for “Taste of Home” since the reader-infused magazine was established in 1993. She has had well over 100 recipes published in the magazine and is asked to rate 36 recipes and submit 16 recipes each year. Field editors are not excluded from entering the publication’s contests.
“They encourage us to enter because the more people that enter, the more recipes they have coming in so it’s to their advantage to include us,” she said.
Gronholz said she didn’t start baking cheesecakes until she worked downtown at Celestial Coffee. (The business was on the corner of Front and Center Streets in Beaver Dam. Its building was demolished due to flooding damage incurred in 2008.)
“When they closed, I went to work at The Vineyard in Beaver Dam (which is no longer in business) and made cheesecakes a couple times a week. That gave me the opportunity to start experimenting and I found a couple recipes that I really like baking because of their creaminess," she said.
After dabbling with a variety of ingredients and adding her own special touches, Gronholz began entering her cheesecakes in competition.
“The first one I entered didn’t place, but ‘Taste of Home’ featured it on the cover. I had another cheesecake that won $25,000 in 2011 and that was a Neapolitan cheesecake that I came up with while working at the coffee shop. That was really exciting.
“The first thing I bought with those winnings was a KitchenAid mixer. I had been using my grandma’s old mixmaster and actually had burned it up because I used the daylights out of it and all I had was a hand mixer,” she said.
Gronholz said she’s never sure what the judges are looking for when she enters. Her recent grand prize entry was based on a grasshopper dessert drink.
“Baking with alcohol is popular now. I started thinking about what kind of alcohol I could use in a cheesecake. I chose to put crème de menthe and crème de cacao in it,” she said.
Gronholz said before she entered the contest, she provided Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills with the mint chocolate cheesecake for its annual fundraiser dinner.
“My husband Todd and I both graduated from there and I’ve donated desserts over the years for the event. There is a ‘dessert dash’ after dinner. Desserts are on display and whichever table gathers the most money together gets to choose the first dessert. I was told this one was one of the first to go so it brought a pretty good price. That’s when I decided to enter the competition; it was something different that I thought had a good chance of doing well.”
Gronholz said her confidence grew as a cook and baker when her family ran a greenhouse at their home on Prospect Road near Beaver Dam.
“We sold produce to some restaurants in Madison and the chefs were awesome. They wouldn’t share recipes but they would tell me what herbs to use in certain dishes to give the flavor more depth. They really fed my curiosity and told me to not be afraid to experiment,” she said.
Gronholz is no longer employed as a baker, but that hasn’t hampered her enthusiasm in the kitchen or for entering recipe contests.
“It’s just something special and extra that I like doing. I’m always trying stuff. Cooking and growing go hand in hand, you’ve got all the stuff and you have to do something with it, and it’s fun to play around. Everything kind of goes together,” she said.
