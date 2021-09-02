Beaver Dam Woodland Drive lawsuit officially dismissed

A long-running lawsuit related to a development project in the city of Beaver Dam was dismissed Thursday.

The developers for the Oak Point Village apartment complex near Kohl's in Beaver Dam sued both the town of Beaver Dam and the city of Beaver Dam in June 2019 over a barrier the town placed on Woodland Drive that blocked access to the construction site at the time. The town and city reached an agreement that summer to get the barrier removed that resolved their dispute, but the lawsuit from the developers remained, seeking damages and claiming the issue violated a development agreement and impacted the ability to market the new complex.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Access to the apartment complex involves going through the town and back into the city on Woodland Drive. The town and city are separate entities. Those with blue fire signs in front of their homes that say Town of Beaver Dam live in the town and outside city limits.

The city reached a final settlement with the developers last month to have the city pay $25,000 to cover part of the costs of Woodland Drive construction to end the lawsuit. The lawsuit was dismissed by Judge Brian Pfitzinger in Dodge County Circuit Court on the merits, with prejudice and without costs Friday afternoon.