Beaver Dam Woodland Drive lawsuit officially dismissed

A long-running lawsuit related to a development project in the city of Beaver Dam was dismissed Thursday.
The developers for the Oak Point Village apartment complex near Kohl's in Beaver Dam sued both the town of Beaver Dam and the city of Beaver Dam in June 2019 over a barrier the town placed on Woodland Drive that blocked access to the construction site at the time. The town and city reached an agreement that summer to get the barrier removed that resolved their dispute, but the lawsuit from the developers remained, seeking damages and claiming the issue violated a development agreement and impacted the ability to market the new complex.
Access to the apartment complex involves going through the town and back into the city on Woodland Drive. The town and city are separate entities. Those with blue fire signs in front of their homes that say Town of Beaver Dam live in the town and outside city limits.
The city reached a final settlement with the developers last month to have the city pay $25,000 to cover part of the costs of Woodland Drive construction to end the lawsuit. The lawsuit was dismissed by Judge Brian Pfitzinger in Dodge County Circuit Court on the merits, with prejudice and without costs Friday afternoon.
The town and city already reached settlements with the developers last year, but the agreement with the city ran into a hitch. The city agreed to give city-owned parcels of land to the Footes for required development, but the Footes later decided they did not want the land and instead wanted to end the case. It is now over after more than two years. A trial was previously scheduled for March.
The snafu over the Oak Point Village apartment complex transcended the lawsuit itself, leading to an outcry over a lack of sprinklers, and the agreement between the town and city resulted in the stop signs at the Spring/Woodland intersection, the extension of Woodland Drive and the city losing certain annexation rights over an area subdivision.
