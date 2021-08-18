Beaver Dam Woodland Drive lawsuit reaches settlement

A long-running lawsuit about Woodland Drive could soon be dismissed following a settlement.
In June 2019, the developers for the Oak Point Village apartment complex on the north side of Beaver Dam sued the city of Beaver Dam and the town of Beaver Dam. The complex is located in the city but past a town road. The town put up a barrier blocking access to the construction site which was later removed following an agreement between the town and city, but the lawsuit remained in place seeking damages.
The city originally reached a settlement agreement with the developers, Steve and Michelle Foote, where they would receive parcels of land in the city for development. A memo from Ted Waskowski, attorney for the city's insurance carrier, stated the Footes decided they no longer want the properties but want to dismiss the lawsuit against the city anyway with each part absorbing costs.
On Monday, the Common Council approved allowing City Attorney Maryann Schacht and Attorney Waskowski to proceed with the settlement. The terms will include the city paying the Footes $25,000 to cover part of the work the developers did to construct a portion of Woodland Drive, which was part of the original agreement with the developers to construct the apartment complex.
"And thank Ted because we have really been working on this a long time, and there's been just minor issues here and there and difficulties, but we've been both working together all the way through this process, giving us the opportunity now to be able to finish it and the settlement will be completed," Schacht said. "That's a case that is going to be closed forever."
Mayor Becky Glewen thanked the attorneys and said this is a good outcome.
The city is continuing to extend Woodland Drive to Commercial Drive as part of its separate agreement with the town.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.