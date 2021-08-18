Beaver Dam Woodland Drive lawsuit reaches settlement

A long-running lawsuit about Woodland Drive could soon be dismissed following a settlement.

In June 2019, the developers for the Oak Point Village apartment complex on the north side of Beaver Dam sued the city of Beaver Dam and the town of Beaver Dam. The complex is located in the city but past a town road. The town put up a barrier blocking access to the construction site which was later removed following an agreement between the town and city, but the lawsuit remained in place seeking damages.

The city originally reached a settlement agreement with the developers, Steve and Michelle Foote, where they would receive parcels of land in the city for development. A memo from Ted Waskowski, attorney for the city's insurance carrier, stated the Footes decided they no longer want the properties but want to dismiss the lawsuit against the city anyway with each part absorbing costs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, the Common Council approved allowing City Attorney Maryann Schacht and Attorney Waskowski to proceed with the settlement. The terms will include the city paying the Footes $25,000 to cover part of the work the developers did to construct a portion of Woodland Drive, which was part of the original agreement with the developers to construct the apartment complex.