Another Beaver Dam staff member will stick around to help out as the city continues a period of transition.
Director of Engineering Ritchie Piltz will soon take a jog in Watertown, but Beaver Dam City Attorney Maryann Schacht said Piltz will work in Beaver Dam at night. The city is taking on many new road construction projects, and Schacht told city council members this week that Piltz was crucial in writing agendas and minutes for four different city committees.
He deals with the operations committee, the landmark commission, the plan commission and the community development committee.
"The city won't be without critical functions as they replace employees," she said.
Schacht said she will draft a memorandum of understanding for the council. He is expected to make $37.50 an hour for not more than 25 hours a week.
There have been other recent city staff changes. The council recently approved Dorothy Janz moving from the finance department to the public works department as shop clerk. Former director of administration John Somers retired earlier this year, but was hired to help with this year's budget as an independent consultant. He was replaced by Jeff Wiswell to be finance director, with a different job description.
Schacht said hiring a new engineering director will take place as soon as possible, but it won't be in weeks.
"We understand time is of the essence," she said.
Wiswell said that realistically the city will play it by ear.
"Even after that person is hired, it takes time to learn this city," he said.
"I would suggest that we do not rush into something," said council member Mick Fischer.
